Home  » News » On way to Sambhal, Rahul, Priyanka stopped at UP border

On way to Sambhal, Rahul, Priyanka stopped at UP border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 04, 2024 12:01 IST
With prohibitory orders in place in Sambhal, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi were stopped at the Uttar Pradesh gate in Ghaziabad on their way to the district.

 

IMAGE: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped at Ghazipur border. Photograph: @kcvenugopalmp/X

Curbs under Section 163 (power to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which were set to expire on Sunday, have now been extended till December 31 in Sambhal.

A Congress delegation led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is accompanied by five other Congress MPs from Uttar Pradesh.

 

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
