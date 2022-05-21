News
Rahul Misses Tribute To Father

Rahul Misses Tribute To Father

By Rediff News Bureau
May 21, 2022 11:47 IST
Thirty one years ago, on a summer evening in Sriperumbudur, a suicide bomber assigned by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam assassinated former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi before an election meeting.

The current ruling dispensation in New Delhi and its apparatchiks may diss Rajiv Gandhi, but he set the terrain for the nation's economic transformation during his tenure as prime minister.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Sonia Gandhi -- who was 44 when she was widowed -- and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- who was 19 when her father died -- paid homage at Vir Bhumi along with Priyanka's children Miraya and Raihan.

Rajiv and Sonia's son Rahul was absent; the Congress MP is in London to attend the Ideas for India conclave; on Monday, he will speak at Cambridge, a university his father attended in the early 1960s and where Rajiv met and fell in love with Sonia.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Sonia and Priyanka at Vir Bhumi.

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Miraya and Raihan Vadra with their grandmother.
Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi addresses the Ideas for India conclave.
Photograph:@RahulGandhi/Twitter/PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
The night Rajiv Gandhi died: An eyewitness account
Explained: The Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Rajiv case: 'Sonia is accountable for all this mess'
Archery World Cup: India men edge France to win gold
When Ashwin brought out Warner inside...
Complaint against ex-NRC head for 'anti-national act'
India sees single-day rise of 2,323 COVID-19 cases
The War Against Coronavirus

