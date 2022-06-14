News
Rahul leaves ED office after 4 hours of questioning on 2nd day

Rahul leaves ED office after 4 hours of questioning on 2nd day

Source: PTI
June 14, 2022 16:45 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office after about four hours of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior party leaders during a meeting at the AICC office, in New Delhi, June 13, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

It was not immediately clear if he would come back and resume the session or the questioning was over for the day.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

 

The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement was recorded.

The investigating officer of the case is understood to have questioned the former Congress chief about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
