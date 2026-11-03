Political Storm Brews Over MP Police Officer's Death In Liquor Crackdown

A major political controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Congress leader Rahul Jaiswal reportedly admitted his association with the party and involvement in a liquor shop linked to the death of a police officer during an illicit liquor crackdown.

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Key Points Rahul Jaiswal, detained in connection with the death of SHO Dilip Puri during an illicit liquor crackdown, has admitted to being associated with the Congress party.

Jaiswal reportedly stated he is the Congress's in-charge in the Khategaon Assembly constituency and previously served as district Youth Congress president from 2018 to 2024-25.

SHO Dilip Puri died early on Monday after being run over by a truck allegedly smuggling illicit liquor.

Police have also detained Keram Singh Changod and Vijay Rao, who are linked to Jaiswal's alleged illegal liquor smuggling network.

The incident has led to a political blame game between the Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Jaiswal, who was detained in connection with the death of a police officer during the illicit liquor crackdown in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, has reportedly admitted to being associated with the Congress party and managing a liquor shop in which he holds a 30 per cent stake.

An officer part of the team formed under the leadership of Special Director General of Police Upendra Jain to investigate the case shared a video of Jaiswal with the media, in which the alleged mastermind can be heard saying during police questioning that he is currently serving as the Congress's in-charge in the Khategaon Assembly constituency and previously served as the district Youth Congress president from 2018 to 2024-25.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The matter pertains to the death of Khategaon Station House Officer (SHO) Dilip Puri early on Monday. Puri had gone to the Indore-Betul highway after receiving information about illicit liquor smuggling. Upon reaching there, Puri tried to question the driver of a truck parked near a roadside eatery. The driver allegedly drove over the road divider to escape, and the truck's rear wheel ran over the SHO.

In addition to Rahul Jaiswal, police have also detained two other accused, Keram Singh Changod and Vijay Rao, in connection with the case.

Officials said that Rahul Jaiswal operated an illegal liquor smuggling network from Timarni in Harda district to Gujarat, while Changod provided the truck to driver Gajendra alias Akku Rawat for the smuggling.

They said that Rao has reportedly admitted to working for Rahul Jaiswal in the liquor smuggling network.

Political Blame Game Erupts

Following the news of Puri's murder, Congress targeted the state government over law and order, alleging that the mafia now runs the government in Madhya Pradesh and the government is being a mute spectator.

The BJP retaliated, claiming the involvement of a Congress leader in the incident and questioning whether the proceeds from the illegal liquor trade were being used to pay the opposition party's state office's electricity bills, party protests, and other expenses.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang, speaking to reporters, claimed that Congress leader Rahul Jaiswal and his brother Manish Jaiswal are partners in the liquor shop linked to this entire case.

He said, "The shop's manager, Bhupendra Rana, has provided important information to the police in this regard."

Sarang also claimed that Rahul Jaiswal is in charge of the Congress's Khategaon assembly constituency and is considered close to state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Accused's Confession And Party Silence

Officials said that in his statement to the police, Rahul Jaiswal said that he is originally from Timarni in Harda district and that he, along with Indore resident Manish Jaiswal, Ahmedabad resident Mohit Jaiswal, and Patan Jaiswal, are partners in the liquor shop he manages.

There has been no response from Congress leaders following Rahul Jaiswal's alleged confession. Attempts to contact them on the issue proved futile.