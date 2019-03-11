Rahul hints at no tie-up with AAP, says Cong to win all Delhi seats

March 11, 2019 20:55 IST

Putting to rest all kinds of speculation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday made it clear that his party will have no alliance with Aam Aadmi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll in Delhi as he told party cadres to work to ensure victory at all the seven Lok Sabha seats at stake in the national capital.

"I want to tell all Congress party booth workers that now it's up to you. You have to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Tell people that the Congress is the only party that can change Delhi and entire India," Rahul said while addressing a booth level party workers meeting in New Delhi.

His comment puts an end to speculation that Congress was having a rethink about going solo in Delhi even after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had declared that there was unanimity against forging analliance with the AAP.

Following the announcement, AAP convener and Delhi chief ministerArvind Kejriwalhad said there are "rumours" that the Congress has a "secret understanding" with the Bharatiya Janata Party and asserted that his party is ready to fight the "unholy alliance".

Kejriwal also said that the Congress was helping the BJP by not allying with the AAP.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Cong is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours r that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJPalliance. People will defeat this unholyalliance," he had tweeted.