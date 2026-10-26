Rahul Gandhi's car involved in collision on way to court

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was involved in a minor collision on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday while he was en route to Sultanpur for a crucial defamation case hearing, with authorities confirming his safety.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy experienced a minor collision on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday.

Gandhi was travelling to Sultanpur for a court hearing in a defamation case against him.

Police confirmed that Rahul Gandhi was safe and no major injuries were reported in the incident.

The collision occurred around 10.15 am when a private vehicle at the front of the convoy suddenly applied brakes.

The convoy, accompanied by security personnel, resumed its journey and reached the Sultanpur court around 11.15 am.

Some vehicles in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy collided on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday while he was on his way to Sultanpur for a court hearing in a defamation case against him, a police officer said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was safe, the officer said, adding the incident was not serious and no major injuries were reported.

Details Of The Incident

The incident occurred around 10.15 am when a private vehicle at the front of the convoy, belonging to local Congress leaders, suddenly applied the brakes for an unspecified reason, causing vehicles behind it to collide with one another, the officer told PTI.

The vehicles involved in the pile up had joined the convoy midway with passengers, including Congress workers from neighbouring Amethi district, police said.

Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi told PTI that Gandhi is safe and that his vehicle wasn't involved in the accident

"Rahul ji is completely safe. It was a minor brush as his motorcade moved along the expressway," he said.

Court Appearance And Case Background

The officer said the convoy soon resumed its journey towards Sultanpur.

The convoy, accompanied by police personnel for security, reached the Sultanpur court around 11.15 am for the hearing in the defamation case against Gandhi, the officer said.

The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against then BJP president Amit Shah at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.