News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Parbhani on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Parbhani on Monday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 22, 2024 21:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Maharashtra's Parbhani city on Monday to meet the families of two persons who died following violence there earlier this month.

IMAGE: Congress MPs stage a protest over violence in Parbhani district, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The state BJP, however, has dubbed Gandhi's visit as a 'drama'.

Parbhani witnessed violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue outside the railway station in the city, located in Marathwada region, was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

 

According to the schedule shared by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Gandhi will meet the families of Ambedkarites Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in police custody, and Vijay Wakode, who died while participating in the protest.

While there have been allegations that Suryavanshi was killed in police custody, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly recently that the man had told a magistrate that he was not tortured and the CCTV footage also doesn't show any evidence of brutality.

Fadnavis has already announced a judicial probe into the Parbhani violence.

State BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekar Bawankule termed Gandhi's visit as a 'drama'.

"Instead of doing such drama, focus should be on how the society can be benefited through constructive means. The BJP and the state government are committed to keep the society and all communities united," he told reporters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Parbhani: Violence after Constitution replica damaged
Parbhani: Violence after Constitution replica damaged
Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi
Bareilly court summons Rahul Gandhi
What Rahul said on allegation of 'injuring' BJP MP
What Rahul said on allegation of 'injuring' BJP MP
IPO boom: Record Rs 1.6 lakh cr raised in 2024
IPO boom: Record Rs 1.6 lakh cr raised in 2024
1st ODI: Mandhana, Renuka blow away West Indies
1st ODI: Mandhana, Renuka blow away West Indies
Omar's party responds to reports of aligning with BJP
Omar's party responds to reports of aligning with BJP
CT deadlock resolved: Dubai to host India's matches
CT deadlock resolved: Dubai to host India's matches
More like this
3 cases booked, 51 arrested for violence in Parbhani
3 cases booked, 51 arrested for violence in Parbhani
Crime branch to probe Parl scuffle case against Rahul
Crime branch to probe Parl scuffle case against Rahul

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances