Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Parbhani on Monday

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Maharashtra's Parbhani city on Monday to meet the families of two persons who died following violence there earlier this month.

IMAGE: Congress MPs stage a protest over violence in Parbhani district, at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The state BJP, however, has dubbed Gandhi's visit as a 'drama'.

Parbhani witnessed violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue outside the railway station in the city, located in Marathwada region, was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

According to the schedule shared by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Gandhi will meet the families of Ambedkarites Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in police custody, and Vijay Wakode, who died while participating in the protest.

While there have been allegations that Suryavanshi was killed in police custody, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly recently that the man had told a magistrate that he was not tortured and the CCTV footage also doesn't show any evidence of brutality.

Fadnavis has already announced a judicial probe into the Parbhani violence.

State BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekar Bawankule termed Gandhi's visit as a 'drama'.

"Instead of doing such drama, focus should be on how the society can be benefited through constructive means. The BJP and the state government are committed to keep the society and all communities united," he told reporters.