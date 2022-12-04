Rahul Gandhi to miss Parliament's winter session due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Sunday said that it is not practical for former party president Rahul Gandhi to attend the winter session of Parliament as Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with folk singer Prahlad Singh Tipaniya and other supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Lala Khedi village, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

The winter session will begin on December 7 and will last until December 29.

The session also had to be delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway. It is not practical for Rahul Gandhi to attend the winter session of Parliament," Venugopal said at a press conference in New Delhi.

"Today in the meeting of the Congress Steering Committee, we discussed two things. First is the plenary session of our party which we have decided to hold in the second half of February. It will be a 3-day session which will be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh," he said.

"Second, we reviewed and discussed the future course of action for Bharat Jodo Yatra. We have decided to hold a massive campaign 'Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan' from January 26 onwards. It will be a two-month-long campaign," Venugopal said.

He added, as per this campaign, block-level yatras to cover all gram panchayats and booths and party will hand over a letter from Rahul Gandhi about the core message of this yatra. There will be village sabhas and flag hoisting during this block level yatra.

The Congress also announced that as a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it will run a massive campaign 'Haath se haath jodo abhiyaan' from January 26 for two months as part of which padyatras will be taken out and a letter from Rahul Gandhi talking about the core message of the yatra will be distributed among the people along with a 'charge sheet' against the Modi government.

The decisions were taken at the first meeting of the Congress steering committee constituted by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.