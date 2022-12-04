News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gandhi to miss Parliament's winter session due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi to miss Parliament's winter session due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 04, 2022 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Sunday said that it is not practical for former party president Rahul Gandhi to attend the winter session of Parliament as Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with folk singer Prahlad Singh Tipaniya and other supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Lala Khedi village, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

The winter session will begin on December 7 and will last until December 29.

The session also had to be delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway. It is not practical for Rahul Gandhi to attend the winter session of Parliament," Venugopal said at a press conference in New Delhi.

"Today in the meeting of the Congress Steering Committee, we discussed two things. First is the plenary session of our party which we have decided to hold in the second half of February. It will be a 3-day session which will be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh," he said.

"Second, we reviewed and discussed the future course of action for Bharat Jodo Yatra. We have decided to hold a massive campaign 'Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan' from January 26 onwards. It will be a two-month-long campaign," Venugopal said.

 

He added, as per this campaign, block-level yatras to cover all gram panchayats and booths and party will hand over a letter from Rahul Gandhi about the core message of this yatra. There will be village sabhas and flag hoisting during this block level yatra.

The Congress also announced that as a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it will run a massive campaign 'Haath se haath jodo abhiyaan' from January 26 for two months as part of which padyatras will be taken out and a letter from Rahul Gandhi talking about the core message of the yatra will be distributed among the people along with a 'charge sheet' against the Modi government.

The decisions were taken at the first meeting of the Congress steering committee constituted by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
They Have Been Walking From Kanyakumari
They Have Been Walking From Kanyakumari
MP teacher suspended for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra
MP teacher suspended for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra
'Yatra changing Rahul's image'
'Yatra changing Rahul's image'
MCD poll: Several complain of missing names
MCD poll: Several complain of missing names
Why arrival of 12 more cheetahs to India being delayed
Why arrival of 12 more cheetahs to India being delayed
Bizarre! Twin sisters marry same man in Maharashtra
Bizarre! Twin sisters marry same man in Maharashtra
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 1st ODI
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 1st ODI
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Something historic is happening'

'Something historic is happening'

'We are here to bless Rahul Gandhi'

'We are here to bless Rahul Gandhi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances