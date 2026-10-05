Rahul Gandhi to join MPSC protesters in Pune on Oct 7, 8

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet MPSC aspirants protesting in Pune, demanding crucial reforms and the resignation of the MPSC chairman amidst allegations of widespread paper leaks.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi holds a meeting with party general secretaries, in-charges, and state Congress presidents at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, October 5, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet MPSC aspirants protesting in Pune on October 7 or 8.

Protesters are demanding MPSC reforms, including changes to exam formats and the resignation of chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over alleged paper leaks.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar warned the Maharashtra government of further action if student demands are not met.

The Maharashtra government has terminated an MPSC secretary amid allegations of paper leaks.

A judicial inquiry will be conducted within three months into the functioning of former and incumbent MPSC chairpersons and members, as sought by aspirants.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet students and aspirants protesting in Pune for reforms in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on October 7 or 8, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar has said.

Demonstrations are being held at three locations in Pune with disparate demands, including an objective or descriptive format of MPSC examinations. However, the main demand is the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar amid allegations of paper leaks.

Political Support For Student Demands

"So far, leaders cutting across all the parties have visited the agitation. No political leaders are being invited. They are coming on their own. I urge the state government to decide on the resignation of the MPSC Chairman.

"If the state government does not take a decision in favour of the students at the cabinet meeting, we will have to take some different course of action," Pawar said after joining a protest on Sunday.

He invoked Gen Z lingo: "You are done, Bro!" to warn the government of consequences if it doesn't effectively engage with protesting aspirants.

Rahul Gandhi's Expected Visit

"We have learnt that Rahul Gandhi is likely to come by October 7 or October 8. Congress leaders from its youth wing are also agitating here, and they are in contact with Rahul Gandhi's team in Delhi," Pawar said.

He said a decision will be taken after discussing with protesters regarding the next course of action, including either a road blockade or a march to Mumbai.

Government Action And Judicial Inquiry

Amid allegations of paper leaks, the Maharashtra government has terminated the deputation of Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar as secretary of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

After a delegation of MPSC students met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government on September 30 said a judicial inquiry will be conducted within three months into the functioning of the former and incumbent MPSC chairpersons and members, as sought by the aspirants, under Article 317 of the Constitution.

Further action would be taken based on its findings, the government said.