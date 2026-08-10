Rahul Gandhi slams use of force against Jharkhand students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly condemned the police's use of force against students protesting alleged recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand, advocating for peaceful dialogue and immediate resolution of their grievances.

IMAGE: Protesting students breach barricades during a march to Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi condemned the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand.

He called on the Jharkhand government to hear out protesters and resolve their issues immediately.

The condemnation followed police using water cannons, tear gas, and lathi-charge on job aspirants in Ranchi.

Gandhi emphasised students' right to peaceful protest and the necessity of dialogue for solutions.

The Congress is a coalition partner in the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condemned the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand and called on the state government to continue to hear the protesters out and resolve their issues immediately.

The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.

Gandhi's Stance On Student Protests

Gandhi's remarks came after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

"My message to protesting students in Jharkhand is clear. We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students," he said during a press conference.

"It does not matter where it is happening. We condemn it, we are against it, we do not recommend it, and we do not support it. We are very clear," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"As long as protests are peaceful, we are against any attack on it with violence," he added.

Earlier, in a post on X, he said the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong.

"Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately," he said.

Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Jharkhand Assembly, which is in session.