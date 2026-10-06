Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka detained after 8-hour sit-in against CEC

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with 250 others, were detained by Delhi Police following an eight-hour protest against alleged electoral irregularities at the Election Commission's office.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stages a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Akashvani Bhawan, in New Delhi, October 6, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among 250 people detained by Delhi Police.

The detention followed an eight-hour sit-in protest inside the Akashvani Bhawan premises.

Protesters were attempting to march towards the Election Commission's office.

The protest was against alleged "vote chori" and irregularities in electoral rolls.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the around 250 people detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday night following an over eight-hour sit-in protest inside the Akashvani Bhawan premises, after they were stopped from marching towards the Election Commission's office in New Delhi.

Around 50 MPs were among detainees, according to police sources.

Details Of The Detention And Protest

The detainees were being taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp.

Police forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MPs and leaders including K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera, K Suresh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Imran Pratapgarhi, as the Akashvani premises were cleared of protesting MPs.

Gandhi had earlier entered the Akashvani premises on Parliament Street and started a dharna after police thwarted an attempt by opposition MPs to march towards the Election Commission office, located around 300 metres away.

The opposition MPs were protesting over "vote chori" in the wake of media reports alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The sit-in continued for more than eight hours before police began clearing the premises and detaining protesters.