Rahul Gandhi not Ram, but BJP on Ravana's path: Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who recently triggered a controversy by comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram, on Wednesday added fuel to the fire as he said that "Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram but the BJP is following the path of Ravana."

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi salutes during the party flag hoisting ceremony on the party's 138th Foundation Day, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

"Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram, but he can follow the path shown by Lord Ram. They (BJP) are saying that you do not have the right to walk on it. We have objection as they are following the path of Ravana instead of Ram," said Khurshid.

Khurshid on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus."

"Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh. Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he added.

Khurshid's statement came after Rahul Gandhi was seen in T-shirt in the chilly Delhi winter.

On Wednesday, at the Congress party's 138th foundation day celebration, Rahul Gandhi was again asked about wearing a t-shirt in cold Delhi to which he replied, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge..."

Rahul Gandhi is undertaking a mass padayatra "Bharat Jodo Yatra."

According to the Congress, this is the longest march covered by any Indian politician.

Khurshid's statement drew a backlash from the ruling BJP.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday said that the Congress can do any kind of politics to get votes.

"It is in the DNA of the Congress party. If they want votes, they can do any kind of politics and this is the reason behind Salman Khurshid comparing our adorable deity Lord Shri Ram with such a person (Rahul Gandhi) who is out on bail and the people of India will give him the answer," said Gaurav.

"It is not wrong to call Rahul Gandhi a hypocrite Hindu. When elections come, he becomes a hypocrite Hindu," said Bhatia.