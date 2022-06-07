News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gandhi meets Moosewala's family in Punjab

Rahul Gandhi meets Moosewala's family in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 07, 2022 13:31 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday to express condolences to his family.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hugs slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father. Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, drove straight to the singer's native village Moosa.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister O P Soni and other party leaders accompanied him.

Security has been tightened outside the residence of Moosewala in the wake of Gandhi's visit.

 

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Moosewala, who had joined the Congress December last year, had unsuccessfully contested from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

On Saturday, the parents of Moosewala had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhgawant Mann had also expressed grief with the family.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had written to CM Mann, urging him to "transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency so that justice can be delivered to the family at the earliest".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Autopsy shows 19 bullets were pumped into Moosewala

Autopsy shows 19 bullets were pumped into Moosewala

Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana

Moosewala murder: 3rd suspect arrested from Haryana

