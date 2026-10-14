Rahul Gandhi meets Ankita Bhandari's parents protesting at India Gate

Rahul Gandhi joined Ankita Bhandari's parents at India Gate on Wednesday, lending his support to their ongoing protest for justice in their daughter's high-profile murder case and questioning a recent gubernatorial appointment.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet the parents of Ankita Bhandari, protesting at India Gate, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Social activist Yogita Bhayana also present. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi met Ankita Bhandari's parents at India Gate on Wednesday, expressing solidarity with their ongoing protest for justice.

Ankita Bhandari, a resort employee, was murdered in September 2022, with her body found four days later.

Resort owner Pulkit Arya and two accomplices have been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder.

The high-profile case continues to draw political attention due to allegations of an unidentified VIP's link, prompting calls for further CBI investigation.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who were protesting at India Gate demanding justice for their daughter, and expressed solidarity with them.

Bhandari, who was an employee at a resort in Uttarakhand, was murdered in September 2022.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Congress leaders.

Gandhi had earlier met Bhandari's parents in August and had said four years have passed and they are still awaiting justice for an unforgivable crime against their daughter.

Allegations And Ongoing Investigation

Bhandari's parents staged a protest near India Gate.

Bhandari's parents have alleged a VIP's involvement in the case.

Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022.

Her body was found from the Chilla canal four days later.

Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two of his accomplices have been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case hogged the political spotlight over allegations that an unidentified VIP was linked to the crime.

Bhandari's family and activists have demanded an investigation into the alleged VIP angle.

The high-profile murder case had triggered widespread protests across Uttarakhand.