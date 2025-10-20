HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul Gandhi makes imarti, laddoos in Diwali video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 20, 2025 16:38 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday put out a video of him trying his hand at making 'imarti' and 'besan laddoo' at the famous Ghantewala sweet shop in old Delhi, as he greeted people on Diwali and asked them to share how they are making the festival special.

IMAGE: A screengrab from a video posted by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on social media. Photograph: @RahulGandhi/X

Gandhi posted the video on X and said the true sweetness of Diwali lies not just in the 'thali', but also in relationships and community.

"Tried my hand at making imarti and besan laddoo at the famous and historic Ghantewala sweet shop in old Delhi," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

 

"The sweetness of this centuries-old, iconic shop remains the same -- pure, traditional, and heartwarming," Gandhi said.

"Tell us, how are you celebrating your Diwali and making it special?" he said.

In another post on X, Gandhi extended greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

"May India be illuminated with the lamps of joy, may the light of happiness, prosperity, and love spread in every home," the former Congress president said.

In the video, the shop owner tells Gandhi they had served his grandmother, father and other members of the family and is now waiting to supply sweets for his marriage when it happens. Gandhi just smiles at the suggestion.

The Congress leader then tries his hand at making 'imarti' and 'besan laddoo'.

Gandhi notes that the sweets are made in a traditional manner and a lot of effort and talent goes into it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
