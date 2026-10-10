Rahul Gandhi in Chennai for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event, to meet Vijay

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Chennai on Saturday includes a significant meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and a youth outreach programme, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj,' aimed at engaging students on critical issues.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Chennai for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai on Saturday to hold the sixth edition of the party's youth outreach programme 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.

Gandhi is set to meet TVK President and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, marking their first interaction since the SSJV alliance formation and TVK joining the INDIA bloc.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event at Island Grounds is an interaction with students, focusing on issues like NEET, jobs, and education for girls and women.

A multi-tier security cover is in place for Gandhi's programmes, with restricted QR code entry for the student event today.

The event is designed as a two-way, unscripted interaction, allowing students to directly question the Leader of the Opposition on employment and educational pressures.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai on Saturday to hold the sixth edition of the party's youth outreach programme 'Chhatron Ki Goonj,' and ahead of the event, he is set to meet TVK President and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Key Political Engagements In Chennai

Gandhi's soon-to-be-held meeting with CM Vijay will be the first such interaction between the two leaders after the TVK-led 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance' was formally named recently.

The meeting is also the first after TVK became a part of the INDIA bloc and immediately following the ruling party's win in the bypolls to Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly constituencies.

The TVK, the Congress, the IUML and the VCK are constituents of the SSJV alliance.

Following this, Gandhi would travel to the sprawling Island Grounds in Chennai for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj,' (Maanavargalin Kural) event, which is an interaction with the students.

Gandhi took part in Vijay's swearing-in ceremony - as the chief minister - on May 10, 2026.

Gandhi, soon after arriving in Chennai from Delhi left for CM Vijay's suburban Neelankarai residence, which is near the beach and close to the East Coast Road.

Ahead of Gandhi's visit, Tagore confirmed that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, would meet CM Vijay at his Neelankarai residence for a lunch meeting before attending the students' interaction.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj': Youth Interaction Event

According to a police official, access to the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Maanavargalin Kural) event is restricted to QR code entry, segregating gender entry corridors and completely excluding the general public from the event to ensure law and order control.

According to TNCC chief Manickam Tagore, about 10,000 to 20,000 students who registered and received the QR code alone will participate in the event.

"Our leader will address issues related to Tamil Nadu students, such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, lack of jobs, education for girls and women and the union government's educational policy. It is going to be an interaction session," Tagore said.

Promotional banners, flyers, and digital posters have been widely put up at the Island Grounds and across Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and its student wings, with the posters prominently showcasing the dual bilingual identity of the campaign: "Chhatron Ki Goonj" in Hindi and "Maanavargalin Kural" in Tamil.

They carry distinct, high-energy phrases targeting youth empowerment. The prominent slogans and quotes featured on the campaign material include: "Chennai students, this one's for YOU. You talk. Rahul listens," while another poster states: "Your voice belongs here. Your questions belong here."

One slogan aims at encouraging students to bring their concerns regarding jobs, education, and competitive exams directly to the stage. "Got something to say? Got something to ask? Pull up with your college crew." ‚ A Gen-Z-friendly tagline is put up across college campuses to drive group registrations.

Some larger digital posters and banners utilise direct quotes from Gandhi's previous visits to the state to highlight his connection with the region: "I really love coming to Tamil Nadu" and his supporters saying "We love you, Rahul Gandhi."

The branding features a distinct aesthetic targeting "Gen Z Chennai," depicting energetic student rallies.

Security And Strategic Significance

A multi-tier security cover is in place here in view of Gandhi's programmes here including his interaction with students at the sprawling Island Grounds in the evening.

The city is also under tight security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend multiple programmes here on October 11.

The city is under an exceptionally dense five-tier security blanket comprising 15,000 police personnel led by Chennai police commissioner A Amalraj and the heightened city-wide protocol directly reinforces the security presence surrounding the Island Grounds - the venue of the interaction - and also VVIP transit routes today.

The venue carries immense political and educational significance for both the Congress party and the local student demographic. Unlike traditional public political rallies that feature long speeches from leaders on a stage, this event is designed as a two-way, unscripted interaction. The format is intended to give students the floor to directly question the Leader of the Opposition about employment scarcity, educational financial pressures, and career uncertainties.

By choosing Chennai - a major educational hub - the campaign is strategically focused on building a youth-led movement. It aims to channel student voices against systematic issues like nepotism, while politically anchoring the youth demographic ahead of upcoming elections.

According to sources, the intelligence wing and local police patrol squads have intensified vehicle inspections, surveillance operations, and lodge checks across Central Chennai and near transit routes to pre-empt any security lapses.

Following the evening engagement, Gandhi is slated to depart from Island Grounds for Chennai Airport at around 8.30 pm to catch the 9.40 pm return flight to New Delhi.