Relief for Rahul Gandhi as HC refuses FIR plea over Sikh remarks in US

The Allahabad HC has provided significant relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by dismissing a petition seeking an FIR against him for alleged remarks on Sikhs during his US visit, upholding earlier Varanasi court decisions.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi waves to supporters at Minto Bridge, while on his way to Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's mega rally, in New Delhi, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Shagun Chauhan/ANI Photo

Key Points The Allahabad high court on Thursday provided relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by refusing to overturn a Varanasi court order.

The Varanasi court on October 17, 2025, had rejected an application for an FIR against Gandhi over alleged remarks on Sikhs during his US visit in 2024.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan dismissed the petition, noting the lack of specific date, time, or place for the alleged statement.

The Allahabad high court on Thursday provided relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, refusing to overturn a Varanasi court order rejecting an application for an FIR against him over his alleged remarks on Sikhs during his US visit in 2024.

Court Upholds Previous Rulings

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Varanasi on October 17, 2025 rejected the application of petitioner Nageshwar Mishra to register a case against Gandhi for his alleged statement.

Newspaper reports quoted Gandhi as saying that Sikhs are not feeling safe in India.

Mishra filed a revision petition before the sessions court which also dismissed it on July 9.

These two orders were challenged before the high court in under section 528 of BNSS.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan dismissed the petition after observing that the sole allegation against Gandhi was of news published in some newspapers about his alleged statement made during his US visits for which no date, time or place have been given.

"In such situation no order to register a case against a person can be passed," the court said.