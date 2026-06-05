Rahul Gandhi Explores Andaman Coral Reefs

Glimpses from Rahul Gandhi's exploration of coral reefs in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The images highlight the region's marine biodiversity and the importance of balancing tourism with ecological conservation.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi explores the vibrant coral reef ecosystem in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

Key Points The Andaman and Nicobar Islands host some of India's most diverse and ecologically significant coral reef habitats.

Marine ecosystems in the region support rich biodiversity, attracting researchers, divers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Sustainable tourism remains crucial to preserving fragile underwater environments while expanding visitor access responsibly.

Discovering India's Marine Wealth

Life Beneath Clear Waters

Corals at the Heart of Conservation

Watch Rahul Gandhi Go Underwater Swimming In The Andamans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

Sustainable Tourism Potential

A Call to Experience Andaman's Beauty

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Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

