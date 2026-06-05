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Rahul Gandhi Explores Andaman Coral Reefs

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 16:49 IST

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Glimpses from Rahul Gandhi's exploration of coral reefs in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The images highlight the region's marine biodiversity and the importance of balancing tourism with ecological conservation.

 

Coral reef exploration

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi explores the vibrant coral reef ecosystem in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

 

Key Points

  • The Andaman and Nicobar Islands host some of India's most diverse and ecologically significant coral reef habitats.
  • Marine ecosystems in the region support rich biodiversity, attracting researchers, divers and nature enthusiasts alike.
  • Sustainable tourism remains crucial to preserving fragile underwater environments while expanding visitor access responsibly.

Discovering India's Marine Wealth

Underwater coral landscape

 

Diving among reefs

Life Beneath Clear Waters

Marine biodiversity

 

Coral formations

Corals at the Heart of Conservation

Exploring reef habitats

Watch Rahul Gandhi Go Underwater Swimming In The Andamans

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

 

Underwater ecosystem

Sustainable Tourism Potential

Ocean conservation

A Call to Experience Andaman's Beauty

Andaman coral treasures

 

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Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

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