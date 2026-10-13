Rahul Gandhi didn't push me, clarifies Shivakumar

A political storm has erupted in India after Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed allegations that Rahul Gandhi pushed him during a Delhi protest, sparking a heated exchange between the Congress and BJP over a viral video.

IMAGE: Chief Minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar arrives at the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi before the press conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denied claims that Rahul Gandhi pushed him during a protest march in Delhi on Monday.

Shivakumar stated that Rahul Gandhi was concerned for his safety and suggested he board a vehicle due to the large crowd.

The Karnataka BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi, calling the alleged incident an 'insult' to the state and its 7 crore Kannadigas.

BJP leaders, including B Y Vijayendra and Tejasvi Surya, accused Gandhi of arrogance and disrespect towards the Chief Minister.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara explained that security personnel prioritise the protectee, leading to such crowd management situations.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed claims that Rahul Gandhi pushed him aside during Monday's protest march in Delhi, as a slugfest erupted between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party over a viral video.

The Karnataka BJP launched a sharp attack on Gandhi over the alleged incident during the October 12 'March for Democracy' to the Supreme Court, calling it an 'insult' to the entire state.

It posted a video clip on social media purportedly showing Shivakumar being pushed back amid jostling protesters as he tried to walk alongside Gandhi, who marched ahead.

Shivakumar Denies Being Pushed

"Rahul Gandhi did not push me during the protest held in Delhi. He showed concern for me by suggesting that I board the vehicle following behind, as the crowd of protesters was large," Shivakumar told reporters in Delhi.

"No one pushed me during the protest," he asserted, while taking a swipe at the BJP, saying it had 'immense affection' for him and was therefore spreading 'misinformation'.

BJP's Strong Condemnation

In a post on X, the state BJP said Gandhi had 'called the Chief Minister of Karnataka, who represents 7 crore Kannadigas, to Delhi and insulted him'.

It added that Kannadigas 'will never forgive Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party'.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra termed the march to the Supreme Court a display of 'thuggery, arrogance and slavish loyalty' and a 'shocking display of contempt' for constitutional propriety.

Alleging that Gandhi pulled Shivakumar by his kurta and pushed him back, he also claimed 'elbowing' of party workers and the reported manhandling of a woman journalist, calling them 'classic hallmarks of a dictator'.

Drawing a parallel with the Emergency, Vijayendra said, "If this is how Rahul Gandhi conducts himself as an Opposition leader, one can only imagine the consequences of handing such people the reins of power."

He also questioned the march to the apex court after the Chief Justice of India declined a meeting, noting that the Congress' petition was 'reportedly returned with 14 defects'.

"The Supreme Court is not a stage for political theatrics," he said.

Historical Context And Security Concerns

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya shared the video, saying: "If arrogance of inherited privilege, passed down generations, had a face, it would look like this."

He recalled Rajiv Gandhi's announcement of Veerendra Patil's removal as Karnataka CM at an airport, saying the Congress dynasty's 'sense of entitlement remains unchanged'.

"Politics aside, Shivakumar represents Karnataka, and such public humiliation is an insult to the dignity of 7 crore Kannadigas," Surya said, adding that Gandhi holds no executive office or constitutional authority over the state's elected leadership.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara, responding to queries, said crowd management during protests is difficult and recalled facing similar situations in the past.

"The primary responsibility of the security personnel there was to protect Rahul Gandhi and ensure that people could not easily approach him. Unfortunately, the chief minister also moved towards that area and was slightly pushed amid the crowd," he said.

He added that although a chief minister is entitled to protocol, security personnel in such situations prioritise the protection of their assigned protectee, irrespective of who else approaches.