Rahul Gandhi 1st choice for Cong prez post: Gehlot camp

Amid the reports that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could be running for the president post of Congress, sources close to the chief minister said that Rahul Gandhi is his first choice for the top party post.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ashok Gehlot, who is considered to be close to the Gandhi family, and Shashi Tharoor, who got the nod for the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, have emerged as top probable contenders for the post of the party chief in case Rahul Gandhi decides not to enter the fray.

Sources close to the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that he is "trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi" to contest rather than his own nomination.

This comes amid buzz of Gehlot being a leading choice for the party's president post in the election scheduled to be held on October 17, the result of which will be declared on October 19.

The speculation gained traction after Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the national capital a few weeks ago, in which, according to the sources, the Congress interim president had asked him to be prepared for the poll to decide the party chief.

"Ashok Gehlot says that rather than thinking of running for Congress president he is trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi to do so. He remains a loyal soldier of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi," the sources said.

However, Gehlot has maintained a distance from any such reports by refraining from making comments when asked whether the election would have a long-term impact on his politics in Rajasthan.

Many believe that Gehlot is backed by the top leadership to run for the post.

Adding to the buzz over the possibility of his contesting Congress president polls, Tharoor met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence here. He, however, refused to divulge any details about the meeting.

Gandhi welcomed the idea of more people contesting the polls and dispelled the notion that there would be an "official candidate", they said.

The feedback by Gandhi on Tharoor's desire to contest is being seen by many as an encouragement to him to contest and he could announce his candidature in the next few days.

With regard to Tharoor's meeting with Gandhi and the speculation over it, the Congress said no one needs a nod to contest the presidential election as it is an open, democratic and transparent process.

"Anybody who wants to contest is free and welcome to do so. This has been the consistent position of Congress President and Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is an open, democratic and transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

Tharoor, who was among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Gandhi in 2020 demanding organisational overhaul, also endorsed a petition on Monday by a group of young party members seeking "constructive reforms".

The petition shared by Tharoor on Twitter sought reforms and a pledge by AICC president candidates to implement the Udaipur Declaration in entirety if elected. The former Union minister said it had been signed by over 650 people so far.

Meanwhile, the 'Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again' chorus is growing louder in the Congress with over half a dozen state units so far seeking his elevation to the top post, even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle.

After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat units of the Congress demanded that Gandhi be made party chief, the party's Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai units passed resolutions calling for his elevation to the post of president on Monday.

The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17.

The results will be out on October 19.