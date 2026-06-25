Rahul 'expresses regret' in defamation case by Shivraj's son

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has filed an application in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, expressing regret for an allegedly defamatory statement against Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikeya Singh, in a significant development in the ongoing legal battle.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi filed an application in the MP high court expressing regret for a defamatory statement.

The statement was allegedly made against Kartikeya Singh, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Singh had filed a defamation complaint in a Bhopal court, alleging damage to his reputation.

Gandhi's statement in 2018 linked Singh to the Panama Papers leak scandal.

Gandhi moved the high court to quash the summons and the defamation case.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has filed an application before the Madhya Pradesh high court expressing regret for his allegedly defamatory statement about Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikeya Singh.

Kartikeya Singh had filed a defamation complaint in a Bhopal court against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi's application, filed by his lawyer on Wednesday, said his statement was not related to Singh.

Defamation Case Background

In the defamation complaint lodged in the Bhopal court for cases against MPs-MLAs, Kartikeya Singh alleged that during an election rally in Jhabua in 2018, Gandhi mentioned his name while referring to the Panama Papers leak scandal, thus damaging his reputation.

The court issued a summons to Gandhi for personal appearance, following which the Congress leader moved the HC seeking to quash the summons as well as the defamation case.

Justice Pramod Kumar Agarwal will hear Gandhi's petition on Thursday. The petitioner on Wednesday produced the records of the lower court, as directed by the HC.

Advocate Sankalp Kochhar represented the complainant before the high court.