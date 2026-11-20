The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, branding him "clueless on geopolitics" and accusing him of "pro-Pakistan propaganda" following his critical remarks on India's global standing and a recent trilateral meeting.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a conversation with Prof. Pape, at the University of Chicago, in Illinois, November 18, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his remarks on India's global standing following a Trump-Xi-Putin meeting.

BJP leaders accused Gandhi of being "clueless on geopolitics" and pushing "pro-Pakistan propaganda".

The BJP highlighted India's participation in international forums like BRICS, Quad, SCO, G20, and G7 to counter Gandhi's claims.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged Gandhi's "love for Pakistan" made him forget India's peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

BJP also questioned Sonia Gandhi's mandate for engaging with foreign heads of state while Dr Manmohan Singh was prime minister.

The BJP on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral meeting, calling him "clueless on geopolitics" and accusing him of pushing "pro-Pakistan propaganda".

In response to Gandhi's post on the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting, BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal said a trilateral meeting of the US, Russia and China doesn't define India's global standing, pointing to India's engagement with competing powers through platforms such as BRICS, Quad, SCO, G20 and G7.

Gandhi had shared a picture from the rare three-way talks of Trump, Xi and Putin and said, "A compromised PM can never sit at this table".

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," he said on X.

BJP's Counter-Arguments on India's Global Role

In a post on X, Agarwal said India joined the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in 2016, the Wassenaar Arrangement in 2017 and the Australia Group in 2018, and became a full member of the SCO in 2017.

He also questioned why Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was engaging with foreign heads of state while Dr Manmohan Singh was prime minister and asked what her official mandate was.

"India's global standing is built on strategic autonomy, national interest and institutional strength - not dynastic privilege or photo opportunities," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi should stop confusing a photograph with foreign policy. Congress must answer for its own record before lecturing India," Agarwal added.

Understanding International Diplomacy

BJP social media national convener Deepak Mhaskey said, "Not every international grouping revolves around India, Rahul Gandhi! A little understanding of diplomacy would help."

"Established in November 1989, when Rajiv Gandhi (your father, Rahul) was India's Prime Minister, APEC is a forum for economies bordering the Pacific. India, despite its vast coastline along the Indian Ocean, DOES NOT border the Pacific. So, questioning its absence from APEC makes NO SENSE," he said on X.

"Every grouping has its own purpose, membership and strategic priorities. That is how international diplomacy works," he said.

Historical Foreign Policy Critiques

In a post on X, Kesavan, responding to Gandhi's remarks, called him "utterly clueless" about global geopolitics and accused him of being a leader of "pro-Pakistan propaganda".

Kesavan asked Gandhi to first speak about Nehru's foreign policy, alleging that it was "riddled with failure and fiasco".

"While Nehru blundered and internationalised Kashmir by taking it to the United Nations, PM Modi abrogated Article 370. It was Nehru who gave up claim on India's permanent seat at the UNSC in favour of the Chinese and forfeited about 38,000 square km of territory in Aksai Chin," he said.

Drawing a comparison with the Modi government, Kesavan said, "The Congress-led UPA Govt in the most cowardly manner failed to retaliate against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks while Operation Sindoor under PM Modi's leadership was one of India's greatest military victories."

Rahul Gandhi's Alleged 'Pak Fan Boy' Stance

In a series of posts on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!"

"Yet again he idolises Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!" he said.

Bhandari alleged that Gandhi's "love for Pakistan" had made him forget India's peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"His love for Pakistan has made him forget that it is India which Russia and Ukraine both acknowledged for its peace efforts and Iran waived of any Hormuz restrictions," he said.

Interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, Gandhi said India always had a sophisticated understanding of geopolitics, but has become a side player in global affairs, as he cited the role Pakistan played in negotiating peace between the US and Iran.

"India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player," Gandhi said.

In another post, Bhandari shared a photograph and claimed that Rasheed Ahmed of the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) was present at Gandhi's event in the US.

"IAMC has links to Pakistan's terror group Jamaat-e-Islami and Muslim Brotherhood!" he alleged.

Talking to PTI Videos, Kesavan targeted Gandhi over his remarks abroad and said, "Rahul sitting in a foreign country and maliciously attempting to spoil India's international reputation by defaming our nation as a side player is most condemnable and inexcusable."

He described Gandhi as an "eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan".

"His reckless remarks only expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is when it comes to global geopolitics," he said.

Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the US, during which he interacted with the students of Columbia University in New York on Tuesday and the University of Chicago on Wednesday.