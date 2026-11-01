Rahul accuses BJP of forcibly shutting Connaught Place shops

Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of forcibly shutting down shops in Connaught Place on Sunday, alleging economic harm to local traders ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega rally in Delhi.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi leaves for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Rahul Gandhi alleged on Sunday that the BJP 'forcibly' shut shops at Connaught Place, causing losses to shopkeepers.

Gandhi stated that the INDIA bloc had encouraged rally attendees to shop locally to benefit traders.

On Saturday night, Gandhi had urged people coming to Delhi for the rally to shop ahead of Diwali and support local businesses.

He accused the BJP of spreading rumours that the opposition's programme would hurt businesses.

The INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday is a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had 'forcibly' shut the shops at Connaught Place, and asserted that the country is watching how the ruling party is causing loss to the shopkeepers.

In a video from an open canter he was travelling in while heading to the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction, Gandhi said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had appealed to those attending the opposition bloc's rally to do their shopping here, so that the shopkeepers could benefit.

"But upon reaching Connaught Place, we learned that the BJP has forcibly shut down all the shops. The country is watching how the BJP is causing loss to the shopkeepers," Gandhi said.

Gandhi's Allegations On Connaught Place Shops

On Saturday night, Gandhi had urged people coming to the national capital for the INDIA bloc's march and rally to shop ahead of Diwali and support local traders, asserting that the opposition's programme will not hurt businesses despite the BJP 'spreading rumours'.

In a video statement posted on X, Gandhi had said that lakhs of people are coming to Delhi on Sunday for the march to the Ramlila Maidan, the venue for the INDIA bloc's rally against alleged electoral irregularities.

"It is the festive season. Diwali, Chhath and Bhai Dooj are here. I want the lakhs of people coming to Delhi from different parts of the country to support the local traders," he said.

Appeal To Rally Attendees For Local Shopping

"Along with protesting, marching and attending the rally tomorrow, do a little shopping too," Gandhi said, adding that it will help the local traders.

"I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumours because it is scared," he said.

"But let's do both. Tomorrow, there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will also buy things from the small shops of our local traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind," Gandhi had said.

INDIA Bloc's Mega Rally Preparations

The stage is set for the INDIA bloc's mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with opposition leaders and supporters from different states reaching the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.