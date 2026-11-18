A 45-year-old ragpicker was found critically injured with severe burn wounds and tied hands and legs on a Bengaluru roadside, prompting a police investigation into the suspected petrol attack.

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Key Points A 45-year-old ragpicker, Syed H, was discovered on Wednesday morning with severe burn injuries in Bengaluru.

Locals found him around 6 am with his hands and legs tied on the roadside within Girinagar police station limits.

Police suspect an unidentified individual poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

The victim is in critical condition at Victoria Hospital and reportedly has no known family.

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage and conducting further investigations to identify the culprits.

A 45-year-old ragpicker was found lying on the roadside with burn injuries here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Investigation Underway In Horrific Attack

The victim was identified as Syed H, they said. The incident occurred within the limits of Girinagar police station.

According to police, he was spotted by locals around 6 am with his hands and legs tied.

Citing preliminary information, a senior police officer said that an unidentified person is suspected to have poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Locals who spotted him lying on the roadside alerted the police.

Police immediately shifted him to Victoria hospital for treatment, and his condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The man reportedly has no known family members or relatives and used to roam around the roadside, the officer said.

"He doesn't have a house, phone or identity card. According to locals, he had previously been in the Padrayanpura area for many years," he said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits, and further investigation is underway.