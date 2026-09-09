Raghav Chadha's name added to voter list, AAP cries foul

A political storm brews in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party questions the inclusion of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's name in the capital's electoral rolls, alleging procedural lapses during the Special Intensive Revision process.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Raghav Chadha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: @raghav_chadha/X via ANI Photo

Key Points BJP MP Raghav Chadha's name has been added to Delhi's electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleges procedural irregularities, questioning the inclusion of Chadha's name in the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Poll officials confirm Chadha's name was added via updation after removal from Punjab's rolls, part of 700 approvals in Delhi.

AAP points out Chadha's name appeared as the 747th voter, despite the draft roll published on August 31 showing only 746 entries.

Raghav Chadha refutes AAP's allegations, stating he followed all ECI guidelines and procedures.

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha's name has been added to the voters list of Delhi currently being revised under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the national capital's electoral rolls, poll officials said on Tuesday.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, in a press conference, raised the issue and alleged that Chadha's name was included in the electoral rolls of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency without following the due procedure.

Electoral Roll Updation Process

Poll officials said that Chadha's name was added to the electoral rolls of Delhi through the updation process.

His name was removed from the rolls of Punjab, from where he was sent to the Rajya Sabha by his previous party AAP.

"A total of 700 forms for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls were approval by the electoral registration officers (EROs) in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi till Tuesday. Chadha's name was among them," said an official at the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

The electoral roll of Delhi was frozen on June 16 for the preparation of SIR and remained in the frozen state till August 31, when the draft electoral rolls were published, said a Delhi CEO statement.

During this period, approximately 2.14 lakh Forms-6 for new voters (besides Form-7 and 8) were submitted by the electors.

Also, during the period of claims and objections, another 25,011 Forms-6 have been submitted by the electors in eight days (till September 7) for the inclusion of their names in the final electoral rolls to be published on November 4, it said.

AAP Alleges Procedural Irregularities

All Forms-6 submitted by electors for the inclusion of their names during pre-SIR period or during the period of claims and objections are under process along with Forms-7 & 8. Once the forms are approved, addition, deletion and modification will be reflected in the electoral database as the case may be, it said.

Additions of electors will be published as a supplementary list on November 4, said the Delhi CEO office.

The AAP questioned how Chadha's name was added to Delhi's draft electoral roll after the list for the concerned polling part showed 746 voters and sought an explanation from the Election Commission on the process followed.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said Chadha's name appeared as the 747th voter in the Rajinder Nagar electoral roll despite the draft roll published on August 31 showing 746 voters.

Bharadwaj said the entry showed the name of Raghav Chadha, son of Sunil Chadha, aged 37, with serial number 747 in the electoral roll of the area.

He questioned how the additional entry came to be made and said the Election Commission should clarify the procedure followed for adding Chadha's name.

Raghav Chadha Responds To Allegations

Responding to AAP's allegation, Chadha said in a statement, 'I seem to be haunting Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party... Ever since I left the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, its leadership has been unable to cope with it. They are behaving like a bitter ex who has just been dumped.'

He further said, 'The facts are simple and straightforward. I have followed all applicable ECI guidelines and procedures and availed the prescribed remedies.

'AAP has confused 'electoral rolls' with its 'party membership register.' It wants to cut out everyone who walks away from Kejriwal and his corrupt AAP.'