Rage over E20 petrol was a paid campaign, says Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has strongly refuted claims against E20 ethanol-blended petrol as a 'paid campaign', while also outlining ambitious plans for improving India's highway infrastructure and its economic benefits.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of India's first flex-fuel car by Maruti Suzuki, New Delhi, June 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated on Tuesday that the 'rage' against blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a 'paid campaign'.

The government recently notified changes to allow flex-fuel vehicles, capable of running on up to E100, following the minister's remarks.

Gadkari noted that for the last three years, over 20 crore two-wheelers and 3 crore petrol cars have been operating on E19-20 blends without verified widespread engine failure.

The minister assured that highway users will not face inconvenience in the next two years, with Network Surveillance Vehicles (NSV) to monitor potholes and penalise responsible parties.

Gadkari highlighted the economic impact of infrastructure, stating that every Rs 100 spent on infrastructure boosts the economy by Rs 325, and detailed significant growth in India's highway network since 2014.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the rage over blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a "paid campaign".

The remark came a day after the government notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, allowing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol).

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari further said India can save precious foreign exchange by reducing imports of fossil fuels.

Addressing E20 Fuel Concerns

"Three months ago, huge noise (khub halla) was made against the E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) fuel; now rage against E20 fuel is over...It was a paid campaign," he said.

Gadkari noted that for the last three years, more than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars have been operating on these blends (E19-20) fuels without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending.

The rollout of E20 petrol (80 per cent petrol, 20 per cent ethanol) drew criticism from opposition parties and some consumer groups, who raised concerns about its impact on older vehicles not specifically designed for 20 per cent ethanol blends.

In India, the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme commenced with a pilot in 2001, and E5 was introduced in 2006. Although blending remained around 1.53 per cent till 2013-14, it has since been increased progressively in a calibrated manner after creating the necessary production capacity, infrastructure and regulatory framework.

Improving Highway Quality

The minister also said that taking note of complaints on social media about the poor condition of some highway stretches, he reviewed 700-800 projects recently.

"I am not going to compromise on the quality of the highways," he said.

Gadkari assured that in the next two years, highway users won't face any inconvenience.

He said leveraging Network Surveillance Vehicles (NSV), every pothole on the highways will be accounted for, and companies, contractors, consultants and officials responsible will face penalties.

NSV is a multi-sensor, vehicle-mounted platform used to automate road condition and pavement assessments at traffic speeds (4080 km/h). Mandated by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and deployed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to monitor road quality, it plans scientific repairs, and feed data into AI-based portals like the RAMS Data Lake.

Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

The minister also said that travelling from Delhi to Haridwar would take 90 minutes once the highway project opens in the next two months.

He said the government's road infrastructure push was reducing travel time to religious destinations, increasing tourist traffic and creating employment opportunities.

Gadkari said 80-85 per cent of the work of the Char Dham project has been completed and traffic to religious destinations in Uttarakhand has increased threefold.

Economic Impact of Infrastructure

Explaining the economic impact of investment in infrastructure development, he said, "I always feel that infrastructure development is the backbone of the Indian economy. Even in the world, it is everywhere the backbone of their economy. If we are going to spend Rs 100 for infrastructure, the impact on the economy comes to Rs 325. Their GDP is going to increase."

He said India's total highways network growth increased 1.6 times to 1.46 lakh km in 2026 from 91,287 km in 2014.

According to Gadkari, while the 4-lane and above national highways network increased by 2.6 times to 49,160 km in 2026 from 18,278 km in 2014, the high-speed corridor network during the same period increased 12 times to 6,788 km.

Future Transport Initiatives

The minister also said that after tightening the bus body code, his ministry will also come up with a truck body code.

Gadkari also said he is in talks with Chief Minister of Bihar to sign a Memorandum of Understanding soon through which NHAI would conduct river dredging free of cost and utilize the accumulated silt for highway building. This will significantly reduce the risk of floods in Bihar.

He said India's ambition of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy hinges on the development of robust infrastructure, particularly in water, power, transport and communication, which are critical to industrial growth, trade and business expansion.