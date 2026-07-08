Race Against Time in Wayanad Landslide

Glimpses from the ongoing search and rescue operation after a deadly landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Wayanad.
Rescue teams continue clearing debris and searching for the missing as heavy rainfall hampers operations in Kerala's hill district.
Key Points
- Rescue teams continue intensive search operations following the landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Wayanad.
- At least four people were killed, while several others remain missing after the landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.
- Debris removal and rescue efforts are continuing despite difficult weather and terrain conditions affecting the operation.
Rescue Teams Race Against Time
Aftermath At Tunnel Construction Site
Heavy Rains Hamper Operations
Search Continues For Missing Workers
Authorities Intensify Recovery Efforts
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff