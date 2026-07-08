Race Against Time in Wayanad Landslide

Glimpses from the ongoing search and rescue operation after a deadly landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Wayanad.

Rescue teams continue clearing debris and searching for the missing as heavy rainfall hampers operations in Kerala's hill district.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operation underway at the landslide site in Wayanad on July 7. Four people died and more than nine remain missing. All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Rescue teams continue intensive search operations following the landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Wayanad.

At least four people were killed, while several others remain missing after the landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

Debris removal and rescue efforts are continuing despite difficult weather and terrain conditions affecting the operation.

Rescue Teams Race Against Time

IMAGE: Rescue personnel continue search operations at the landslide site.

IMAGE: Debris clearance is underway.

Aftermath At Tunnel Construction Site

IMAGE: The aftermath of the July 7 landslide as rescue efforts continue.

IMAGE: Rescue teams assess the landslide-hit Kalladi tunnel construction site.

Heavy Rains Hamper Operations

IMAGE: A massive landslide scar at the Kalladi tunnel construction site.

IMAGE: Debris clearance continues at the Kalladi tunnel construction site.

Search Continues For Missing Workers

IMAGE: A house stands partially buried under mud and debris after a landslide struck the Kalladi area.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operation continues.

Authorities Intensify Recovery Efforts

IMAGE: Rescue personnel continue searching through the debris.

IMAGE: Rescue personnel and local officials inspect the landslide.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff