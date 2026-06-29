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Rabri Devi moves out of official residence bungalow after 2 decades

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt June 29, 2026 12:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi is vacating her long-held official bungalow at 10 Circular Road in Patna, making way for Minister Nand Kishor Ram, amidst a downgrade in her security cover.

Rabri Devi Moves Out Of Official Residence

IMAGE: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi is vacating her official bungalow at 10 Circular Road in Patna. Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X 

Key Points

  • The deadline for Rabri Devi to vacate the premises expires on June 29, Monday.
  • Her belongings are being shifted to the family's private residence in Kautilya Nagar.
  • The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has been allotted to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram.
  • Rabri Devi has been allotted a new residence at house number 39 on Hardinge Road, and her security cover has been downgraded.

CCTV cameras have been uninstalled, and personal belongings removed as former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has begun vacating her bungalow at 10 Circular Road, with the deadline to leave the premises expiring on June 19, Monday.

Workers had started shifting house items since late Sunday evening. "Most of Rabri Devi's belongings are currently being shifted to the family's private residence in Kautilya Nagar," an RJD leader said.

Official Residence Allotted to New Minister

 

The developments came as the bungalow at 10 Circular Road has been allotted to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram. Rabri Devi had been staying at that bungalow for around two decades.

On May 27, the building construction department allotted the bungalow to Ram. Since then, it has issued four notices asking Rabri Devi and her family to vacate the premises.

The deadline is scheduled to expire on Monday, after which the residence is expected to be formally handed over to the new allottee. Rabri Devi has been allotted house number 39 on Hardinge Road.

Later, the state government downgraded the security cover given to RJD supremo and former CM Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, the leader of opposition in the Bihar legislative council.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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