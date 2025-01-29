HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » R-Day parade: UP's Maha Kumbh tableau wins 1st prize

R-Day parade: UP's Maha Kumbh tableau wins 1st prize

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 29, 2025 16:36 IST

Uttar Pradesh's tableau, showcasing the ongoing Maha Kumbh at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, won the first prize, while the marching contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles was adjudged the best among the three services.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh's tableaux during at the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Photograph: Screen grab

Tripura's tableau, with the theme "Eternal Reverence," won the second prize among the tableaux from states and union territories, according to the Defence Ministry.

The tableau from Andhra Pradesh, which showcased eco-friendly wooden toys, was adjudged the third-best.

 

Among the central ministries and departments, the tableau of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was declared the best.

The best marching contingent among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other auxiliary forces was the Delhi Police team.

The ministry said three panels of judges were constituted to assess the performance of the marching contingents from security forces and tableaux from various states, union territories and ministries and departments of the central government.

In addition, an online poll was conducted on the MyGov portal from January 26 to 28 for citizens to vote for their favourite tableau and marching contingents in the 'Popular Choice' category.

In the poll, the tableau of Gujarat (Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas) won the first prize, while the second and third positions went to Uttar Pradesh (Maha Kumbh 2025) and Uttarakhand (Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports), respectively.

The 'Popular Choice' award for the best marching contingent went to the Signals contingent.

In the poll, the CRPF marching contingent emerged as the best among the CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.

The award for the best tableau among the central ministries and departments in the poll went to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
