Quota bill tabled in RS amid ruckus; house adjourned twice

January 09, 2019 13:21 IST

The government on Wednesday introduced in Rajya Sabha a legislation to give 10 per cent quota in state jobs and educational institutions for upper caste poor.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot introduced The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill 2019 amid slogan shouting by opposition Congress over the citizenship amendment bill.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and was brought to the Upper House after the sitting of the House was extended by a day.

Congress members wanted Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to first come to the House and make a statement on the bill that provides non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Indian citizenship.

As soon as the House commenced, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said that the government 'wants to extend the functioning of the House by a day as there are important bills to be passed'.

Opposing the extension of the session, Congress's Anand Sharma said, "The way the House proceedings were extended without the consent of the opposition parties was not right."

"The situation now is such that there is no dialogue between the Opposition and the government. The government is foremost responsible if the House doesn't function," Sharma said.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "The country expects the House to function. As per normal working days, we should have been working, on most of them the House stood adjourned. There is one extra day to consider legislations."

However, opposition members continued protesting and some members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans.

Amid continued ruckus, the deputy chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon.

When the House resumed, Gehlot tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill 2019, as the opposition parties continued protests.

Presenting the bill, he said, "This bill will uplift the poor of the nation. This decision has been taken with thorough consideration."

With ANI inputs.

However, opposition members trooped into the well of the House as the minister spoke and disrupted the debate.

The deputy chairman then adjourned the House till 2 pm.