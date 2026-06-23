Queen Maxima Praises India's Digital Infrastructure For Financial Health

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, a leading advocate for financial health, visited India to explore how the nation's advanced digital public infrastructure, including UPI and AI, is revolutionising financial well-being for salaried individuals.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Queen Maxima visited Mumbai to assess India's digital financial infrastructure.

She focused on how UPI, AI, and payroll-linked systems improve financial health for salaried individuals.

The Queen praised India's digital public infrastructure, including UPI, Account Aggregator, and Aadhaar.

She highlighted technology's role in helping people manage expenses, save, and budget effectively.

SalarySe co-founder noted the visit validates India's tech-driven approach to financial health at scale.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Tuesday met healthcare professionals here to understand the role of India's UPI ecosystem, artificial intelligence, and payroll-linked financial infrastructure in improving financial health outcomes for salaried individuals.

The Queen, the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA), visited HCG Cancer Hospital in Colaba, where she interacted with SalarySe senior leaders and healthcare professionals to understand the financial realities and challenges faced by frontline healthcare workers.

Queen Maxima's Advocacy for Financial Inclusion

As one of the world's foremost advocates for financial health and inclusion (2009-2024), Queen Maxima is meeting government representatives, regulators and industry stakeholders to exchange perspectives on financial resilience and responsible innovation during her 3-day visit to India, according to a release.

During her interaction with healthcare professionals at HCG Hospital Colaba, she gained firsthand insights into how employer-supported financial health initiatives can strengthen financial confidence, improve resilience, and create better financial outcomes for Indian employees on the payroll.

India's Digital Public Infrastructure Praised

"I've been working a lot with India for a long time on financial inclusion... You (India) have done a wonderful job with the digital public infrastructure from UPI, the account aggregator, Aadhaar. Now the issue is how do you make use of this to improve the lives of everybody," Queen Maxima told reporters.

She said access to financial services is extremely important, and technology companies are helping people manage unexpected expenses, save more money, and improve budgeting by giving them better insights into their spending habits.

Referring to the queen's visit, SalarySe Co-Founder Piyush Bagaria said this recognition is not only a proud milestone for his company, but also a validation of India's ability to leverage technology, AI and Digital Public Infrastructure to improve financial health outcomes at scale.

Bagaria added that the company's mission is to help over 100 million salaried Indians build stronger financial futures, and this visit reinforces the importance of that vision.