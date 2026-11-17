India's burgeoning robotics sector took centre stage at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, where advanced quadruped robots from General Autonomy, Xterra Robotics, and Strider Robotics demonstrated their innovative capabilities in a competitive race.

Key Points General Autonomy's Param robot won a race at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Tuesday, showcasing its speed and design for challenging terrains.

The race featured three Indian-developed quadruped robots, highlighting the nation's advancements in robotics, autonomous intelligence, and Physical AI.

Xterra Robotics' Dhav is designed for industrial and security surveillance, capable of 3D mapping and detecting structural defects.

Strider Robotics' M3, incubated at IISc, secured third place and boasts a higher payload capacity, initially developed for defence and now used in industrial monitoring.

The demonstration underscored the expanding potential of indigenous robotics in defence, industrial operations, infrastructure, and security applications.

A race among three quadruped robots developed by Indian companies drew attention at the Bengaluru Tech Summit here on Tuesday, with General Autonomy Pvt Ltd's Param emerging the winner, officials said.

Held ahead of the inaugural session of the 29th edition of the summit, the race was organised as a technology showcase of India's growing capabilities in robotics, autonomous intelligence and Physical AI.

The robots navigated a specially designed track, completing one lap and returning to the starting line. The one with the shortest time was declared the winner.

Param's Victory And Capabilities

Param, which recorded a top speed of 4.3 metres per second, is designed to navigate challenging terrains and has potential applications in defence and entertainment, according to a statement.

General Autonomy is a Physical AI company that develops quadruped and humanoid robots, primarily for defence applications.

Diverse Applications Of Indian Robots

Xterra Robotics showcased Dhav, a quadruped robot developed for industrial and security applications.

Equipped with autonomous intelligence, Dhav is designed to undertake surveillance in hard-to-reach industrial locations and collect multiple forms of data, officials said.

"Its capabilities extend to security surveillance, including detecting open doors and movement in monitored spaces. In the construction sector, Dhav can generate 3D maps of sites, monitor construction progress and identify structural defects such as cracks," the statement said.

Strider Robotics' M3 secured third place in the race, officials said.

"Incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in partnership with the defence sector, M3 was initially developed for defence applications and has since expanded into industrial surveillance, construction site monitoring, and safety and security applications," the statement said.

A key differentiator of M3 is its payload capacity of about 45 kg, which is higher than that of Dhav. However, Xterra's newer-generation robots offer payload capacities comparable to M3's, officials said.

Future Of Indigenous Robotics

The demonstration highlighted the expanding potential of indigenous robotics and autonomous systems in defence, industrial operations, infrastructure and security applications, officials said.

It also underscored the growing role of Physical AI in translating technological innovation into real-world applications, they added.