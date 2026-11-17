The Quad leaders have unveiled a suite of new initiatives, including advanced maritime surveillance, a joint military exercise, enhanced cable connectivity, and a robust cybersecurity partnership, to significantly bolster cooperation and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photo with QUAD Leaders -- US President Donald Trump, Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese -- on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit, in Manila, Philippines, November 17, 2026. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points Quad leaders unveiled new initiatives on Tuesday, including a maritime surveillance system, a military exercise, a cable connectivity framework, and a cybersecurity partnership to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders strongly opposed "any destabilising or unilateral actions" that seek to change the status quo, including by "force or coercion," and expressed grave concerns about economic coercion.

An inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum is scheduled to be held in early 2027, alongside an AI Accelerator to support trusted AI deployment and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific.

In 2027, respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, aiming to make seas safer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Quad as a "constructive and trusted" partnership that strives to deliver trusted solutions across the Indo-Pacific spanning maritime security, supply chains, new technologies, and disaster response.

Top Quad leaders unveiled several new initiatives on Tuesday, including a maritime surveillance system, a military exercise, a cable connectivity framework, and a cybersecurity partnership to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

Quad's Stance On Regional Stability

Following a summit meeting, the leaders strongly opposed "any destabilising or unilateral actions" that seek to change the status quo, including by "force or coercion" - remarks widely seen as a clear message to China.

The Quad summit was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"We express grave concerns about economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions," the leaders said in a joint press statement.

The leaders vowed to work together to "ensure open, safe, and resilient maritime transit corridors in the Indo-Pacific".

"We are securing critical supply chains, protecting freedom of navigation and overflight, driving growth through technologies of the future including investments and deployment of trusted Artificial Intelligence," they said.

"We are working with regional partners to tackle shared challenges and drive opportunities to deliver tangible benefits to the Indo-Pacific," the leaders added.

Key Initiatives For Indo-Pacific Cooperation

The new initiatives included an announcement on an inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum which is scheduled to be held in early 2027 to bring together business leaders, government officials, and policy experts from Quad countries to foster greater business ties.

The leaders, referring to a decision taken by Quad foreign ministers recently on having an AI Accelerator, said it is intended to coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment, and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific.

"We are proud to welcome the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness," the leaders said.

"In 2027, our respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, making our seas safer," they said.

The leaders also listed progress under the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, and said access to secure and trusted communications infrastructure has been expanded under the framework across the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders also acknowledged the "rapid increase" in the number and scale of cyber incidents in the region and announce enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation, through which the member nations plan to work together to achieve an open and secure cyberspace.

The Quad leaders also "unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms including cross-border terrorism.

They also committed to strengthening the Quad's ongoing cooperation on counterterrorism.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for ASEAN centrality and unity. Together, we are committed to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific," the leaders said.

Strengthening Technological And Economic Ties

In his opening remarks, Modi hailed collaborations under the Quad framework.

For India, the Quad is a "constructive and trusted" partnership that strives to deliver trusted solutions across the Indo-Pacific spanning maritime security, supply chains, new technologies, and disaster response, he said.

"Since January last year, foreign ministers of Quad nations have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership," Modi said.

"For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions across the Indo-Pacific," he said.

"I am confident that our meeting today will help us set concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," he added.

The Quad summit took place after a gap of two years. India had planned to host the Quad Leaders' Summit last year but it didn't take place as there was no clarity from Washington on Trump's visit to the country.

"Manila and the Quad have shared an age-old and special bond. In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. Ten years after that, in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding the Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone," Modi said.

In the last few years, the Quad has rolled out a number of initiatives addressing some of the most pressing needs and challenges of the Indo-Pacific region, including in areas of maritime security, infrastructure and connectivity.

India's Vision For The Quad Partnership

In his remarks, Trump said the Quad nations have partnered to launch a new Quad AI accelerator, and are also spending more than USD 85 million dollars to expand access to trusted AI ecosystems across the Indo-Pacific.

"We want to ensure that the future of critical technology is dominated by nations that share our values and our common interests. We want to make sure that it turns out to be as good as it can be," he said.

Trump said Quad has strengthened economic security among the member nations, adding that several new Quad initiatives will be announced next year.

"We will convene the first-ever Quad Business Leaders Forum to bring our economic cooperation to entirely new heights," he said.

"We've also made several important, new, critical mineral deals to secure our supply chains and ensure that none of our nations is vulnerable to coercion by any single foreign supplier," he added.

Trump also described Modi as his friend and a great leader who is highly respected.

In the last Quad summit held in Wilmington, US, in 2024, top leaders of the grouping unveiled major steps to expand maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

In May, foreign ministers of Quad nations announced energy security and critical minerals frameworks to mitigate supply chain disruptions and unveiled major measures to upgrade maritime surveillance and port infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific.