'If there had been no meeting this year, many analysts, and, of course, China and others, would have concluded that the Quad was dying a second death.'

IMAGE: Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald John Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pose for a photograph during the Quad leaders' summit in Manila, The Philippines. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

After the first summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Manila, the Philippines, analysts said the grouping -- comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia -- appears to be taking "security" seriously, perhaps for the first time.

The Quad announced a joint maritime exercise in 2027, in which marine patrol aircraft from the four countries will participate. This will officially be a first for the grouping.

Key Points The Quad announced its first joint maritime exercise, scheduled for 2027, involving marine patrol aircraft from all four member countries.

The five outcomes include maritime surveillance, cable connectivity, cyber cooperation, counterterrorism and a business leaders' forum in Mumbai.

Analysts said the grouping is placing greater emphasis on hard-security cooperation and maritime domain awareness.

The leaders reaffirmed the super intelligence accelerator to support trusted AI access and deployment across the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting revived political momentum after last year's missed summit raised questions about the Quad's future.

Five Key Outcomes Of Quad Summit

The five outcomes are an Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance collaboration, a cable connectivity and resilience partnership, enhanced cyber cooperation, counterterrorism cooperation and a business leaders' forum in Mumbai early next year.

The leaders met on the sidelines of this year's ASEAN summit.

The Quad was revived in 2017, following an earlier push by the late Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo, who had championed the vision of a 'free and open Indo-Pacific'.

Quad Strengthens Indo-Pacific Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Quad a 'constructive and trusted partnership' in his remarks in Manila.

After the meeting, he said in a post on X that it had 'given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation'.

'Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,' US President Donald Trump said before the meeting.

"These are hard-security elements, and the four leaders have acknowledged them in their statement," Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, resident senior fellow at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said.

"Even if we do not explicitly name China most of the time, I am glad to see progress in tracking its activities in this part of the world and strengthening maritime domain awareness," she added.

The leaders also affirmed the 'super intelligence accelerator', announced by the Quad foreign ministers in Atlanta on October 31.

It is meant to coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted access, deployment and technical assistance on artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific.

Quad's Future Under Trump

The missed meeting last year had raised doubts about the grouping's direction.

"If there had been no meeting this year, many analysts, and, of course, China and others, would have concluded that the Quad was dying a second death," Rajagopalan said.

"Symbolism matters, especially at the highest political level," she said, adding that "what was missing last year was the highest level of political signalling".

The Manila statement also used the words 'Indo-Pacific' throughout, including in the name of the new maritime surveillance collaboration.

In June, the Pentagon renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command as the US Pacific Command, its original name.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly kept the Quad on the US agenda.

The foreign ministers have met five times since he took office in January 2025.

Rubio said he wanted the Quad to be "' partnership of action' during the foreign ministers' meeting in May in New Delhi.

He called the Indo-Pacific, through which 60 per cent of global maritime trade passes, 'a vital national interest'.

US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott later said of the Quad: 'It's definitely a priority.'

"Different branches of the Trump administration are signalling different things," Ken Moriyasu, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff