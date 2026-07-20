QRT Marksmen Ready For CJP Protestors

The Delhi police has tightened security around Parliament to thwart the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament on Monday, July 20, 2026.
Key Points
- Delhi Police said no permission has been sought or granted for the Cockroach Janta Party march to Parliament.
- Security has been intensified around Parliament with RAF deployment.
- Prohibitory orders ban gatherings of five or more people across New Delhi district.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff