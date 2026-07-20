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QRT Marksmen Ready For CJP Protestors

By REDIFF NEWS July 20, 2026 15:54 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Delhi police has tightened security around Parliament to thwart the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament on Monday, July 20, 2026.

 

Security heightens outside Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session

IMAGE: Quick Response Team marksmen take positions at the Parliament premises, here and below. All photographs: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Delhi Police said no permission has been sought or granted for the Cockroach Janta Party march to Parliament.
  • Security has been intensified around Parliament with RAF deployment.
  • Prohibitory orders ban gatherings of five or more people across New Delhi district.

Security outside Parliament during Cockroach Janta Party march

 

Security outside Parliament during Cockroach Janta Party march

IMAGE: The locked gates to Parliament, surely an unusual sight when the Houses are in session.

 

Security outside Parliament during Cockroach Janta Party march

IMAGE: A view of the closed gates of the Central Secretariat metro Station, which is located close to Parliament.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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ParliamentCJPNew DelhiRAFMonsoon Session

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