How A QR Code Led Punjab Police To Mad Sandhu's Murderer

Punjab Police leveraged a unique QR code tracking method to apprehend the main shooter, Parminder alias Kaka, and five others involved in the high-profile murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu.

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Key Points Punjab Police used a QR code to track down Parminder alias Kaka, the main shooter in the murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu.

Parminder was arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after fleeing there following the crime on October 3.

Five other individuals, including Parminder's brother Amandeep Singh, were also arrested in connection with the murder.

Foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for Mad Sandhu's murder in a social media post.

Mad Sandhu, known for make-up artistry and gender issues content, had faced criticism for his social media style.

It was a QR code which helped the Punjab Police track down a shooter involved in the murder of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

In a joint operation with the Gujarat Police, the Punjab Police arrested the shooter identified as Parminder alias Kaka from Ahmedabad in Gujarat where he fled after committing the crime on October 3.

Besides, the Punjab Police also arrested five other persons, including the shooter's brother.

Investigation Into Mad Sandhu's Murder

Social media influencer Mad Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons on Loharka Road in Amritsar.

He was attacked when he had gone to a shop to get his car, which he had given for washing. He was shot at close range.

Following the murder, a purported social media post surfaced in which foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for the murder.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said that by using technical investigation and human intelligence, the police successfully traced six accused in connection with the murder of Mad Sandhu.

The main shooter has been identified as Parminder alias Kaka, a resident of Kapurthala. After committing the crime, Parminder fled to Ahmedabad. The second shooter in the crime has been identified, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

How Police Tracked The Accused

Gill said five other accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, the brother of Parminder; Balraj Singh, Vikas Singh, Baljinder Singh and Paramvir Singh.

Sharing details of the operation, the Amritsar police commissioner said the police followed the trail of the accused for 125 km.

Gill further said foreign handlers transferred a sum of Rs 16,000 to the account of Amandeep. He transferred Rs 11,000 to his brother Parminder alias Kaka, said the police.

A sum of Rs 5,000 was given to Paramvir, who provided weapons and logistics to the shooter, said Gill.

After the crime, Amandeep was in touch with his brother Parminder who fled to Ahmedabad.

Parminder demanded more money from his brother but little did he know that Amandeep was in the police net.

The police then made Amandeep send a QR code to his brother. As soon as he scanned the code, the police found his location in Ahmedabad.

The Punjab Police then shared this information with the crime branch of the Gujarat Police which then tracked Parminder, said Gill.

Links To Gangsters And Motive

After Parminder denied his role in the crime before the Gujarat Police, Punjab Police officials conducted his interrogation through video-conferencing and showed the video clippings and shoes which he was wearing at the time of the crime.

A team of police was sent to Gujarat to bring Parminder back to Punjab, said Gill.

Replying to a question, Gill said Parminder has links with Goldy Dhillon.

To another question, Gill said Balraj and Vikas had conducted recce for two-three days before Mad Sandhu was murdered.

Mad Sandhu's Public Persona

Mad Sandhu used to speak about make-up artistry and gender issues on podcasts and digital platforms.

He had even faced criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.

A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and his clothing, and told him that his videos would have a negative impact on youth.

His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and he had even acted in the Punjabi movie "Oye Bhole Oye".