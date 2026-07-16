PWD declares Azam Khan's Jauhar University road open to public

The Uttar Pradesh public works department has officially opened a 3-km road through SP leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University campus in Rampur for public use, ending years of restricted access and ongoing legal disputes over the publicly funded infrastructure.

IMAGE: Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University campus in Rampur. Photograph: Screen grab from @ANINewsUP/X

Key Points The Uttar Pradesh PWD has declared a 3-km road through Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University campus in Rampur a public thoroughfare.

Signboards have been erected at the university gate to ensure unrestricted public access to the road, which leads to Lalpur Dam.

The road, constructed by the PWD in 2016-17 at a cost of Rs 17.16 crore, had its access restricted by the university administration since 2019.

A legal battle ensued, with the matter reaching the Allahabad high court, where the issue of gate removal and road damage compensation is still pending.

PWD officials assert that the road was built with public money and is maintained by the department, making it freely accessible to all citizens.

The Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) has declared the road passing through SP leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University campus in Rampur a public road and erected signboards at the main gate stating that it is open for public use.

It is a 3-km four-lane cement road constructed by the PWD during the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in 2016-17 at a cost of around Rs 17.16 crore.

Public Access Restored To University Road

The road runs through the 450-acre university campus from the main entrance to the other end, but access remained restricted after the university administration closed the main gate in 2019, preventing even PWD officials from entering, officials said on Thursday.

PWD Executive Engineer Kishan Veer Singh said the department has now put up boards declaring the stretch an 'Aam Rasta' (public road), allowing unrestricted access to the public.

"The four-lane CC (cement concrete) road from the university gate was sanctioned by the PWD in 2016 at a cost of around Rs 16 crore. Civil work worth about Rs 13.5 crore was executed, while the remaining amount included taxes and other components," Singh told reporters.

Legal Battle Over Road Access Continues

He said the university administration closed the gate in 2019, restricting movement on the road, following which the department issued notices. The matter subsequently reached the Allahabad high court.

"After our case was dismissed, we approached the lower court where the decision went in favour of the PWD. The university later obtained a stay order from the high court. Since 2021-22, around 10 to 12 hearings have been listed but no final hearing has taken place," he said.

According to the official, the high court had directed the university to deposit 30 per cent of the amount related to damage to the road, while the issue of whether the gate should remain or be removed is still pending adjudication.

Singh said the department has deputed a junior engineer to pursue the matter before the high court and seek an early decision.

PWD Affirms Public Ownership And Use

"This is a government road built with public money. It leads to Lalpur Dam and is meant for public use. Therefore, we have installed signboards outside the gate and will also put up two or three more boards inside declaring it a public road so that people can use it freely," he said.

He added that any member of the public is free to use the road as it belongs to the government and is maintained by the PWD.