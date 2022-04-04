News
Rediff.com  » News » Putin's war crime: Biden on killings in Bucha town near Kyiv

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2022 23:29 IST
United States President Joe Biden on Monday called the atrocities allegedly committed by Russia in Bucha, Ukraine, a 'war crime' adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a 'war criminal'.

IMAGE: Bags containing bodies of civilians, who according to residents was killed by Russian soldiers, are seen at a cemetery after being picked up from the streets before being taken to the morgue, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, on April 4, 2022. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

On Sunday, the media reports emerged with footage allegedly taken in the town of Bucha near Kyiv with a number of bodies of dead people lying on the road.

Biden said Bucha atrocities is not a genocide, adding that he is looking into more sanctions on Russia.

Asked whether the crimes committed in Bucha warrant the situation of a genocide, Biden told reporters, 'No. I think it's a war crime', reported CNN News.

 

Biden also said he was 'seeking more sanctions' and would be announcing them shortly.

"You may remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter is you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him -- he is a war criminal. But we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight and we have to get all the details so this can be actual -- have a war-crime trial. This guy is brutal and what's happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone's seen it," Biden told reporters, as per the News Channel.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged on Sunday to conduct an independent probe of the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kyiv.

'I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability,' Guterres tweeted.

Russian Defense Ministry has called this a staged operation by the Ukrainian authorities. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed this incident as 'genocide'.

