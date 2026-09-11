Putin to reach India on Friday to attend key BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting India for the 18th BRICS Summit, where he will engage in crucial bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in discussions aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships among BRICS nations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, August 31, 2026. Photograph: @mfa_russia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a three-day visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit.

Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit the Innoprom exhibition.

The BRICS Summit will focus on strengthening strategic partnerships in politics, security, economics, and culture.

Putin is scheduled to meet other international leaders, including South African, Malaysian, and Egyptian counterparts.

No formal full-format meeting is scheduled between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but a "pull-aside" conversation is expected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will reach India early Friday on a three-day visit during which he will attend the 18th BRICS Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

On Friday, President Putin will address the Plenary Session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries, he was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Key Engagements At BRICS Summit

On the same day, the Russian President will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi and join him for a visit to the Innoprom exhibition, organised by the two countries' Ministries of Industry and Trade, Ushakov said.

The main Summit programme will begin on September 12 with a meeting of BRICS Leaders to discuss initiatives put forward by the Indian Chairship and prospects for further strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership in politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian ties, he said. The leaders will also exchange views on current international and regional issues.

Putin's Bilateral Meetings

On Sunday, an expanded BRICS meeting will bring together the Heads of delegations from BRICS member and partner countries, as well as invited countries and Heads of international organisations.

Putin will also hold meetings with several international leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the summit, TASS reported. "As is customary, such multilateral events provide an opportunity for bilateral meetings. This time, too, we have scheduled several bilateral meetings," Ushakov said.

No separate full-format meeting between President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been scheduled on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, though they are almost certain to converse during "a so-called pull-aside meeting," the news agency said.