Putin to brief Modi on Ukraine war at New Delhi summit

Ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit, Russia has welcomed India's peace efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, setting the stage for crucial discussions on defence, energy, and trade during the upcoming BRICS summit.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI/DD/X

Key Points Russia welcomes India's peace efforts for the Ukraine conflict, noting Moscow's strategy aligns with resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Putin and PM Modi will discuss defence, energy, and technology ties, including BrahMos missile upgrades, S-400 deliveries, and potential Su-57 fighter jet supply.

Russia is actively working to repatriate Indian nationals serving with its military, a key concern raised by New Delhi.

Energy cooperation remains robust, with India's crude oil procurement from Russia reaching new records and ongoing talks for new civil nuclear reactors.

Bilateral trade and investment, including addressing India's trade deficit and the use of national currencies, will be a focus of the upcoming discussions.

Ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Russia on Tuesday said it would welcome any peace efforts by New Delhi to end the Ukraine conflict, noting that Moscow's strategy aligns closely with its position on a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit to discuss defence, energy, and technology ties.

Peskov added that Russia is also working to repatriate the remaining Indian nationals working with its military.

Russia Welcomes India's Ukraine Peace Initiatives

Peskov told Indian journalists during a virtual briefing that Russia has a clear understanding of India's position on the Ukraine conflict and President Putin will brief Modi on the overall situation during the meeting this week.

There has been renewed efforts, including by the Trump administration, in the last few days to find a way to resolve the conflict.

"We welcome the willingness of the Indian side to contribute. We also welcome the efforts of American President (Donald) Trump," Peskov said during an online media interaction with Indian journalists.

In a meeting with Putin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek last week, Modi called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged the Russian leader to move from "endless war towards end of war."

Days later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and stated that India is ready to contribute whatever it can to bring peace to Ukraine.

"We know the position of India on the Ukrainian conflict, and to a great extent, it corresponds with our own position because we do want the solution to the Ukraine conflict by peaceful means, and Russia is open for this process," Peskov said.

Deepening India-Russia Defence and Energy Cooperation

Peskov told Indian journalists during a virtual briefing that Russia and India are exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, while Moscow remains committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries and discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.

The Russian official said the energy ties between the two countries remained robust and that both sides are looking at holding negotiations for India's plan to set up new civil nuclear reactors.

"I don't want to give you any figures for understandable reasons, but every month we have a new record," Peskov said when asked about the volume of India's crude oil procurement from Russia.

To a question, Peskov described as "illegal, unfair and unexpected" the proposed US legislation that seeks to impose massive tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India and some other countries for import of Russian crude oil.

Repatriation of Indian Nationals and Bilateral Trade

Peskov also said that Russia is in the process of identifying the Indians working in the Russian Army so that they could be sent back home as requested by New Delhi.

"Work is being done to make a list of those Indian citizens who are now on the battlefield. They will be back home," he said.

Shortly after Peskov's comments, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that over two dozen Indians are employed with the Russian military.

New Delhi has been repeatedly asking Russia to release all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units.

Following Modi's talks with Putin in Bishkek last week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that about 51 Indians working with the Russian military have died so far.

On the Ukraine conflict, Jaiswal said India is in touch with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides and is trying to see if there are ideas and suggestions that can contribute to the cessation of the conflict.

Peskov acknowledged that Russia has an understanding about India's concerns over growing trade deficit in Moscow's favour and it is looking at addressing them.

"The majority of our trade is now in national currencies," he said on India-Russia trade, adding the accumulated rupee payments issue is gradually being resolved.

Modi-Putin Chemistry and Future Connectivity

Peskov said Modi and Putin will discuss a range of issues including ways to expand bilateral trade and investment ties as well as the economic fallout of the West Asia crisis.

Citing the personal chemistry between PM Modi and President Putin, Peskov said they are "very pragmatic" and are sincere to be able to discuss in a "very open and constructive way" the most sensitive issues.

Welcoming Indian investment and business expansion in Russia, he emphasised that Russian companies are also eager to grow their presence in the Indian market.

Selling Su-57 aircraft to India is also on the agenda, he said adding that Russia will be open to sharing technogy with India relating to the aircraft.

India is in the process of procuring a batch of fifth-generation fighter jets.

Dassault Aviation's Rafale, Lockheed Martin's F-21, Boeing's F/A-18 and the Eurofighter Typhoon are the main contenders.

Peskov said Russia expects air connectivity with India to expand.