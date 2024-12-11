News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Putin Seems Pleased To Meet Rajnath

Putin Seems Pleased To Meet Rajnath

By REDIFF NEWS
December 11, 2024 14:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It hasn't exactly been a good few days for Vladimir Putin.

One of his proxies in the Middle East -- an eye doctor named Bashar al-Assad -- fled his country and sought sanctuary in Moscow, leaving Russia's military bases in Syria in grave peril.

Then his arch foe Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned up in Paris alongside Donald Trump with the US president-elect calling for the war in Ukraine to end.

But you wouldn't know that if you saw the video of Putin jauntily marching up to his meeting with our raksha mantri at the Kremlin on Tuesday, December 11, 2024.

IMAGE: Doesn't the usually dour Putin seem pleased to meet Rajnath Singh, here and below? All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh's encounter with Putin took place on the sidelines of the 21st India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation.
'Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean,' the defence minister told the Russian president.
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Russian-made frigate INS Tushil inducted into Navy
Russian-made frigate INS Tushil inducted into Navy
Russia Offers India Role In Arctic Sea
Russia Offers India Role In Arctic Sea
Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants
Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants
Phones with Best Battery Backup under your Budget
Phones with Best Battery Backup under your Budget
2024: The Best South Films
2024: The Best South Films
RS adjourned amid din over Oppn's no-trust notice
RS adjourned amid din over Oppn's no-trust notice
Sebi widens scope of T+0 settlement to top 500 stocks
Sebi widens scope of T+0 settlement to top 500 stocks
More like this
Putin may visit India next year: Kremlin
Putin may visit India next year: Kremlin
Russia grants asylum to ousted Syrian prez Assad
Russia grants asylum to ousted Syrian prez Assad

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances