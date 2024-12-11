Putin Seems Pleased To Meet Rajnath

It hasn't exactly been a good few days for Vladimir Putin.
One of his proxies in the Middle East -- an eye doctor named Bashar al-Assad -- fled his country and sought sanctuary in Moscow, leaving Russia's military bases in Syria in grave peril.
Then his arch foe Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned up in Paris alongside Donald Trump with the US president-elect calling for the war in Ukraine to end.
But you wouldn't know that if you saw the video of Putin jauntily marching up to his meeting with our raksha mantri at the Kremlin on Tuesday, December 11, 2024.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com