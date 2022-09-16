Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles with headphones at SCO meet

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became a laughing stock among social media users after he was seen struggling with headphones during bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The video shared by the Russian state-owned news agency RIA shows Putin laughing as Shehbaz struggles with the headphones.

The video was also shared by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's.

It also showed that Shehbaz was asking an aide for help, however even after the aide's assistance, his headphones dropped once again.

A PTI member said that Shehbaz is a "constant embarrassment" for Pakistan.

Another picture shared by Qasim Khan Suri, former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Balochistan's Provincial President of PTI took a dig at Shehbaz's delegation comprising Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif who were "sitting idly like a beggar."

He made the statement after Shehbaz tweeted, "It was a long but productive day in Samarkand. In my meetings with leaders of our friendly countries, we agreed on enhancing trade & investment. I explained the flood ravages due to climate change. Food & energy shortages present a real challenge to our shared development agenda."

In response, Suri tweeted, "But in the picture, one party is writing a note and the other is sitting idly like a beggar."

PM Shehbaz is on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO summit.

Both leaders discuss the Pakistan Stream gas project, reported Geo News.

Putin said on Thursday that gas pipeline supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.