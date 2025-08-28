HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Putin, Kim, Erdogan to attend China's V-Day parade

Putin, Kim, Erdogan to attend China's V-Day parade

By K J M Varma
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 11:15 IST

x

Twenty-six foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will attend China's V-Day commemorations on September 3, China announced on Thursday.

IMAGE: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a state reception in Pyongyang, North Korea on June 19, 2024. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via Reuters

The presence of foreign leaders at the parade in what Beijing describes as the 'war of resistance against Japanese aggression in World War II' has become a diplomatic spat between Japan and China after Tokyo urged the world leaders to refrain from attending, saying it has 'anti-Japanese overtones'.

China has lodged a diplomatic protest with Japan for its request to the world leaders not to attend the event.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, 26 foreign leaders will attend China's V-Day commemorations in Beijing, Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei announced here on Thursday. Those include Putin and Kim, he added.

 

"China will stage a massive military parade on September 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War," Hong said.

The parade is being held in Beijing soon after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is scheduled for August 31 and September 1 in the nearby Tianjin city.

Last week, China's Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin told a media briefing here that 20 world leaders, besides 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, will attend the SCO summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tianjin to participate in the SCO summit after his two-day visit to Japan.

China's efforts to rope in leaders of several countries attending the SCO summit to attend its parade drew Japan's ire.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Tuesday that Japan has conveyed to other nations through its embassies abroad that China's commemorative events have 'anti-Japanese overtones', and that the participation of leaders should be carefully considered.

The Chinese foreign ministry has reacted angrily to Japanese calls to leaders of the countries by lodging a diplomatic protest with Tokyo.

"If Japan truly wants to turn this page on historical issues, it should face squarely and reflect on its history of aggression with sincerity, make a clean break with militarism, stick to the path of peaceful development, and respect the sentiments of people from China and other victim countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh are among the 20 leaders to attend the SCO summit, China's Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin had earlier confirmed.

From the subcontinent, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will attend the summit, Liu said.

K J M Varma
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China
Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China
Will Modi Meet Xi In Tianjin?
Will Modi Meet Xi In Tianjin?
'Going To Have Great Relationship With China'
'Going To Have Great Relationship With China'
Modi to visit China for SCO summit after 7 yrs amid thaw in bilateral ties
Modi to visit China for SCO summit after 7 yrs amid thaw in bilateral ties
'We Cannot Trust China'
'We Cannot Trust China'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

'Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Divorce Rumours5:33

'Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Divorce...

Palak Muchhal Mesmerizes with Soulful Ganesh Aarti at Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities4:41

Palak Muchhal Mesmerizes with Soulful Ganesh Aarti at...

Inside Sonu Sood's Soulful Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration1:21

Inside Sonu Sood's Soulful Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV