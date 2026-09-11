Putin in Delhi for first overseas BRICS summit since Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in India for the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights crucial discussions on global resilience and strategic cooperation amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin disembarks a plane upon his arrival to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, on September 11, 2026. Photograph: MEA/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a three-day visit to India for the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi.

This marks Putin's first in-person BRICS summit attendance outside Russia since the Ukraine war began in February 2022.

The BRICS summit aims to boost collective resilience in critical areas amidst a fragmented geopolitical environment.

Bilateral discussions between Putin and Modi will focus on expanding cooperation in defence, energy, technology, and pharmaceuticals.

Numerous world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, are attending the New Delhi summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday began a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation.

Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

'Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS K V Singh at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Putin's First In-Person BRICS Appearance

It will be Putin's first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

The two-day BRICS summit hosted by India starting Saturday is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction and critical supply chains with New Delhi positioning the bloc as an effective anchor to navigate a fragmented geopolitical environment.

Global Challenges And Key Attendees

The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

Modi-Putin Bilateral Discussions

Putin and Modi are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks on Friday afternoon.

The meeting is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people exchanges.