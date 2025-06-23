HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Putin assures Iranian FM of support after US strikes

By Vinay Shukla
June 23, 2025 19:20 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday assured Tehran of Moscow's support in de-escalating the Israel-Iran conflict hours after the United States strikes at Iranian nuclear sites at dawn on Sunday.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on June 23, 2025. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

Putin met Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who came to Moscow on Sunday night for consultations with the Russian leadership and was expected to deliver a letter from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Stating that Araghchi is visiting Russia at a dramatic moment of sharp aggravation of the situation 'in the region and around your country', Putin, in his opening remarks at the televised Kremlin meet, reiterated Moscow's position on Iran-Israel conflict as was articulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the American strikes and Tehran is aware of Moscow's stance in the Security Council and the United Nations.

 

"This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran, has no basis or justification," Putin qualified US strikes at Iran's key nuclear sites ordered by President Donald Trump.

"We have long-standing, good, and reliable relations with Iran. On our part, we are making efforts to help the Iranian people," Putin told Araghchi.

Moscow and Tehran have signed a strategic partnership treaty, but it does not provide for military assistance in case any side is attacked.

However, Tehran and Moscow under the treaty have an obligation not to take the side of the aggressor and enter into urgent political consultations to mitigate the situation.

When asked what support and help Russia can offer to Iran, the Kremlin spokesman Demitry Peskov said Moscow can offer various forms of support to Iran amid the escalation in the Middle East, but it is up to Tehran to articulate what help it wants.

"It all depends on what Iran needs. We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete. We have stated our position, which is also a very important form of support for the Iranian side. Going forward, everything will depend on what Iran needs at this moment," Peskov told a news briefing.

Responding to a question whether Trump notified Putin in advance about US intentions to strike Iran, he said: "There was no detailed information."

"The Iranian issue itself was repeatedly discussed by the presidents during their recent conversations. Russia voiced certain proposals, but there was no direct detailed information about this," Peskov said.

Vinay Shukla
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
