Vigilance Nabs Village Officer In Rs 5,000 Land Mutation Bribe Case

A Village Officer in Kollam, Keralam, has been arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe to facilitate a land mutation, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public services.
The Vigilance on Thursday arrested a Village Officer red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe for mutating land in Puthur here, officials said. The accused was identified as Abhilash Anand (47), Puthur Village Officer and a native of Kadakkod in Kollam. According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), the complainant, a resident of Puthur, had submitted an application at the Puthur Village Office in May to mutate 52 cents of land registered in his parents' names to him and his siblings as per a will. Following the application, village officials inspected the property and the complainant submitted the necessary documents for the mutation.
Key Points
- Abhilash Anand, a Village Officer in Puthur, Kollam, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe.
- The bribe was demanded for processing the mutation of 52 cents of land, transferred to the complainant and siblings via a will.
- Anand allegedly demanded the cash bribe after inspecting the property, refusing a digital transfer.
- The complainant reported the bribery demand to the Kollam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Unit.
- A trap was successfully laid, and Anand was caught red-handed accepting the money, subsequently being remanded in judicial custody.