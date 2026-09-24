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Vigilance Nabs Village Officer In Rs 5,000 Land Mutation Bribe Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 24, 2026 21:21 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A Village Officer in Kollam, Keralam, has been arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe to facilitate a land mutation, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public services.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Abhilash Anand, a Village Officer in Puthur, Kollam, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe.
  • The bribe was demanded for processing the mutation of 52 cents of land, transferred to the complainant and siblings via a will.
  • Anand allegedly demanded the cash bribe after inspecting the property, refusing a digital transfer.
  • The complainant reported the bribery demand to the Kollam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Unit.
  • A trap was successfully laid, and Anand was caught red-handed accepting the money, subsequently being remanded in judicial custody.
The Vigilance on Thursday arrested a Village Officer red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe for mutating land in Puthur here, officials said. The accused was identified as Abhilash Anand (47), Puthur Village Officer and a native of Kadakkod in Kollam. According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), the complainant, a resident of Puthur, had submitted an application at the Puthur Village Office in May to mutate 52 cents of land registered in his parents' names to him and his siblings as per a will. Following the application, village officials inspected the property and the complainant submitted the necessary documents for the mutation.

How The Bribery Scheme Unfolded

However, Anand, who was recently appointed as the Puthur Village Officer, allegedly contacted the complainant by phone on Wednesday and said the property needed to be inspected, officials said. The complainant then accompanied him in a car and showed him the property. While returning, the officer allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe, saying the mutation could be processed only after the payment was made immediately, VACB said. When the complainant offered to transfer the money, the officer allegedly refused and asked him to come to the village office after 10 am on Thursday, contact him over the phone and hand over the money, officials said. The complainant, who was unwilling to pay the bribe, subsequently informed the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Kollam VACB Unit. A trap was laid and surveillance was maintained by the Vigilance team. At around 10.15 am on Thursday, Anand was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant near Puthur Mandapam Junction, officials said. The accused was produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court and remanded in judicial custody.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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kollam bribery casevillage officer arrestland mutation bribevigilance anti-corruptionputhur corruption

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