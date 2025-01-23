HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pushpak passengers had enough time to move to safety: Railways

Pushpak passengers had enough time to move to safety: Railways

January 23, 2025 23:05 IST

Dismissing reports that some passengers of Pushpak Express jumped off the train amid a fire rumour, railway officials Thursday said the passengers alighted after they stopped the train by pulling alarm chain and had adequate time to move to safe location as Karnataka Express arrived 20 minutes later.

IMAGE: Officials at the site after passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express, at Pachora in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, January 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thirteen passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, who got off the train, were run over by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening.

The officials said that the passengers who got down on the adjacent tracks had adequate time to move to safe areas, but they kept standing without realising the impending danger.

 

Several videos shared by passengers prior to the tragedy also suggest the same.

Pushpak Express stopped between Maheji and Pardhade stations in Jalgaon district at 4:45 pm and Karnataka Express arrived at the site at around 5:05. There was almost a gap of 20 minutes, a railway official said.

"We express deep condolences on the tragic death of 13 passengers and injuries to many. However, it is important for passengers to keep in mind to move out of the track to safety. A basic safety precaution could have saved many lives," the official said.

Initial reports said that passengers of Pushpak Express pulled the alarm chain after a rumour of fire in one of the coaches and jumped onto the side tracks when the speeding Karnataka Express mowed them down.

"The initial version reported by many suggested that passengers didn't have time to move to safe place and they had no option but to jump on the tracks. But, it is incorrect. We are investigating the cause of chain pulling, the official said.

Passengers who saw the Karnataka Express approaching moved out of the track, while those who couldn't notice or didn't get enough time to move away came under it, the official added.

