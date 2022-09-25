News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Punjab Guv-AAP face-off ends as Purohit gives nod for Sep 27 assembly session

Punjab Guv-AAP face-off ends as Purohit gives nod for Sep 27 assembly session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 25, 2022 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the state government's request to hold a one-day assembly session on September 27, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said Sunday, indicating the stalemate between the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation and the governor over the issue has ended.

IMAGE: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and state CM Bhagwant Mann. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The governor's approval came a day after the AAP government informed him about the issues to be taken up during the session.

"Hon. Governor, Punjab, has very kindly acceded to our request and summoned the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to meet for its third session on 27.9.2022 at 11.00 am at Chandigarh," the speaker said in a tweet.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday informed the governor that the issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be discussed in the session on September 27.

This came after the governor on Friday had asked for details of the legislative business to be taken up in the session, sparking a strong reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had said "it's too much".

The governor had hit back, telling Maan his legal advisors were not briefing him adequately.

The ruling AAP had targeted the governor alleging that he was acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier, the Governor had stopped the state government from holding a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a "confidence motion".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R © Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Punjab CM to conduct floor test amid 'Op Lotus' claims
Punjab CM to conduct floor test amid 'Op Lotus' claims
BJP offered Rs 25 cr to 10 Punjab AAP MLAs: Kejriwal
BJP offered Rs 25 cr to 10 Punjab AAP MLAs: Kejriwal
Punjab CM 'drunk' on plane? Scindia to verify
Punjab CM 'drunk' on plane? Scindia to verify
Debatable run-out in England ODI no crime: Harmanpreet
Debatable run-out in England ODI no crime: Harmanpreet
3 Mumbai job seekers 'held captive' in Myanmar: Cops
3 Mumbai job seekers 'held captive' in Myanmar: Cops
Raj Cong leaders divided over Gehlot, Pilot as CM
Raj Cong leaders divided over Gehlot, Pilot as CM
Dean's run-out perfectly legal, but opinion divided
Dean's run-out perfectly legal, but opinion divided
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Governor cancels AAP's special Punjab assembly meet

Governor cancels AAP's special Punjab assembly meet

Punjab to move SC over guv's refusal to call session

Punjab to move SC over guv's refusal to call session

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances