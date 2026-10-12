Political Pressure Alleged In Shiv Sena Leader's Murder Probe

The son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, murdered on September 29, is demanding a CBI probe into the case, citing alleged political pressure on Thane police and accusing prominent local figures.

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Key Points Ram Purnekar, son of the slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, demanded a CBI probe into his father's murder on Monday.

He alleged that the Thane police investigation is under local political pressure and accused former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra as "masterminds".

Purnekar's kin and supporters plan to protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence to press for strict action.

Five persons, including key accused Santosh Kanojia and Pappya Shinde, have been arrested in connection with the September 29 murder.

The victim, Pradeep Purnekar, who served as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's ward chief, was killed on September 29 after being shot and assaulted with a chopper.

The son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, who was murdered on September 29, on Monday demanded that the probe into the case be transferred from Thane police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Addressing a press conference, Ram Purnekar said the probe must be free of local political pressure.

Allegations And Political Pressure

He said his kin and supporters of the slain leader will hold protests outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to mount pressure on the administration for strict action in the case.

Shinde is the chief of the Shiv Sena and Thane is considered his stronghold. The Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT), of which Purnekar was a part, are bitter rivals in the region.

Seeking a CBI probe, Ram Purnekar said police must name former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra as "masterminds" of his father's murder. The Shinde couple has routinely dismissed allegations of involvement.

Pointing to the intense political climate surrounding the case, Ram Purnekar stated that the police are under tremendous pressure.

Investigation Details And Arrests

He claimed many BJP leaders met the grieving family, but none from the Shiv Sena visited them.

He added that they (kin) are still trying to get an appointment to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the case.

Purnekar, who served as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's ward chief in Manpada, was killed on September 29.

According to police, half a dozen rounds were fired during the attack on Purnekar, of which two hit the victim. Three empty shell casings and one live cartridge were recovered from the crime scene. The attackers also assaulted Purnekar with a chopper following the gunfire.

Five persons have been arrested in the case so far, including key accused Santosh Kanojia and Pappya Shinde.