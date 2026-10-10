Thane Police SIT Closes In On Shiv Sena Leader Murder Case

The Thane Police Special Investigation Team has made significant progress in the murder case of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Pradeep Purnekar, apprehending two key suspects from Uttar Pradesh and bringing the total arrests to five.

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Key Points Thane Police SIT is obtaining transit remand for two key suspects, Santosh Kanojia and Amit Singh, arrested in Prayagraj.

These arrests bring the total number of accused in the Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Pradeep Purnekar murder case to five.

Santosh Kanojia and Subhash Shinde are believed to have orchestrated the murder, arranging weapons and the escape vehicle.

Pradeep Purnekar, a ward chief, was killed on September 29 in an attack involving gunfire and a chopper.

Police seized a pistol from one accused and the vehicle used for escape during the ongoing probe.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Thane Police is in the process of obtaining a transit remand from a court in Uttar Pradesh to bring back two key suspects held in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Pradeep Purnekar, an official said on Saturday.

Transit Remand For Key Suspects

After obtaining transit remand, the accused duo will be transported to Thane and produced before a magistrate for further legal proceedings, Senior Police Inspector Sailesh Salvi told PTI.

Police on Friday said Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and Amit Singh alias Paplu were apprehended by a team of Thane Police from Prayagraj, taking the number of arrests in the case to five.

Sources said a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued against Kanojia earlier amid suspicion that he might attempt to flee the country or move across states.

Murder Plot Orchestration And Evidence

Meanwhile, the SIT is interrogating three other accused currently in police custody in Thane.

The SIT had earlier arrested Subhash alias Pappya Shinde, Nikhil Yadav and Nitesh Pawar.

The entire murder plot was orchestrated by Kanojia and Shinde, who arranged the weapons and logistics, including the vehicle used during the execution of the crime, a police official had said.

Purnekar, who served as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's ward chief in Manpada, was killed on September 29.

According to police, half a dozen rounds were fired during the attack on Purnekar, of which two hit the victim. Three empty shell casings and one live cartridge were recovered from the crime scene. The attackers also assaulted Purnekar with a chopper following the gunfire.

During the probe, one pistol was seized from Pawar, while Yadav's mobile phone and the vehicle used to escape after committing the crime were also impounded.